Vicky Meets… Matt Reed, Artist
You are the artist behind the Bognor Regis Time Portal. What was the inspiration behind the project?
During COVID all of my work in the film industry stopped and I decided to go back to
university to do a master’s degree. I studied architectural and urban design and became
interested in how new technology like augmented reality can help us to see the world
differently. I was very interested H.G. Wells’ classic story ‘The Time Machine’, so that was
definitely an influence. Then I heard about the amazing Bognorian Mary Wheatland – ‘The
Bathing Woman of Bognor’ – and thought that she would be a really fascinating subject for
the portal.
How was it funded?
Getting the money for the project wasn’t easy. The competition was fierce, but I managed
to secure most of the funding from Arts Council England. Their grants are partly made up of
lottery money and there is a rigorous application process. We also had some help form the
UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which is money from central government that was secured
through Arun District Council. I’m really grateful for the funding and happy that the money
was invested in Bognor Regis, as it would have otherwise gone to somewhere else in the
country.
The portal recently welcomed its 10,000th visitor. How did that feel?
Myself and the team worked very hard to bring the story of Mary Wheatland to life and it
feels great to see that so many people have tried out time travel for themselves. We hadn’t
dared imagine that so many people would have used it at this point. Hopefully many more
people will come to the beach to experience the Portal. As we update things from time to
time, maybe those who have been already will come again? Mary’s story is such a wonderful
one. It’s such a positive thing for the town.
You are about to go to LA for a swanky award ceremony. What's the story?
Yes, it’s all very exciting! The project has made it to the finals of the ‘Auggie Awards’ which
are the most widely recognised accolades for the augmented realty and virtual reality
industries. We made it through to the finals following a public vote and we are entered in
the ‘Best Art or Film’ category. It’s up to the judges now and the winners will be announced
on the 19 th of June. I’m off to Los Angeles to the awards ceremony which is a dream come
true. Wish us luck!
What's next for you?
I’m hoping to take the time portal concept to lots of other places that have a story to tell, so
I am starting a company called Xray Portals to work on ideas for new projects. We are so
lucky in the UK to have so many wonderful locations with such a rich history, and I’m excited
to see what the future holds.
For further info on The Bognor Regis Time Portal: www.BRTimePortal.com. Stay updated
by following us on social media using the handle @BRTimePortal