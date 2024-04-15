Vicky Meets… Philip Mesquitta, Owner and Chef at Produce

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

How did you start cooking?

I started cooking in middle school. I won a Young Chef award while I was still at school and went on to work in small kitchens. I have worked for corporate events and in restaurants; everything from small fine dining restaurants to those with 100-plus covers. I also worked in hotels. The most pivotal part of my career, and what changed my way of thinking about food as a chef, was an intimate restaurant in Worthing using molecular gastronomy and the finest ingredients.

Where are you now?

Philip Mesquitta, Owner and Chef at Produce

At the moment I am Executive Chef at a hotel, but I am also owner and Head Chef of a company called Produce. I cater for all Lordington Park’s events and for their Supper Club.

I’ve worked with Harriet from Lordington before. When she and her family opened the business we were both keen to work together again, so Produce will be based here.

What is the Produce ethos?

It’s all about being creative and working with seasons and adding your own take on things.

That’s what I love about cooking – you can express yourself. Sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn’t, but when it does it can be really exciting. Presentation is important, but the taste and really good quality ingredients are key.

With the Supper Club I never cook the same dish twice. Food is always seasonal and, where possible, we use really local produce. We have our own lamb farm, eggs from Lordington chickens and we’ve just got bees, so we’ll have Lordington honey. I’ll be growing vegetables here too, as well as an assortment of mushrooms in the cellar. There is a real sense of community around the food here.

What about weddings and events?

For couples or people wanting a menu to tie in with their theme or vibe I will create something bespoke for them. We will have sample menus, but it’s about giving people what they want, whether that’s grazing boards or fine dining.

Have we become more creative with food in recent times?

Yes. Partly due to more TV cooking shows and partly to platforms like Instagram I think people are more interested in food and more open to trying new things. You can cook classical dishes in a different way, and there’s a lot more fusion cooking. When I cook for Supper Club I always tell people how I have cooked things and they love that; they like to ask questions and learn about the food they have eaten.

Do you have a signature dish?

It’s tough to pick a singular signature dish, but my partner and family would say it’s my slow cooked Satay lamb shoulder – always a winner with the big bold flavours and of course, Lordington lamb.

Do you enjoy the tranquillity of Lordington Park?

It is so beautiful here! A unique space that is family run, I always say that coming here is like a breath of fresh air.

Where can we find further information?