Vicky Meets… Santa and his friend Michael Moore, President of Chichester Lions Club

What can you tell me about The Lions Club, Michael?

Chichester Lions is one of over 700 clubs in the UK dedicated to providing a service to their

local communities. Non-political and non-sectarian, Lions Clubs International was founded

in Chicago, USA in 1917. A registered charity, Chichester Lions is a Charitable Incorporated

Organisation (CIO) and over the years we have raised over £1 million. Every penny goes to

charity, as all running costs are met by our membership fees. New members are always

welcome. Anyone over the age of 18 who is of good character can join. Being a Lion is all

about friendship, fellowship and, especially, fund raising. We help with local events as

stewards, assist local charities with their fundraising events and run our own fundraising

events.

One of the big Lions fundraising initiatives is spectacles recycling. We have donation boxes

in opticians all over the country. The spectacles are then cleaned and graded at a depot in

France, then distributed to people who need them in Africa, India – all over the world. Any

unusable glasses get recycled by a company that grinds up the plastic to make bits of road

and outdoor furniture for schools and pubs, so nothing goes to waste.

Santa, you are an honorary Lion. Will you tell me about your famous carol float that tours

Chichester throughout December?

For fifty-seven years we have been visiting various estates and roads in Chichester from the

start of December, usually three nights a week, with Olive the Reindeer. I walk alongside the

float and we stop at various points to say hello to people and to wave at children in the

houses. With more estates being built I have to plot my routes very carefully, and I do try to

avoid areas where there are a lot of elderly folk who might not want to be disturbed.

Hopefully this year there will be a Santa Tracking app available, so you can check where I

will be.

Sometimes people come and put some pennies in our charity box – we even have a card

reader – but it’s not essential to make a donation. I just like to see all the happy faces.

It’s a busy time of year for me, but I happily come to Chichester because I recognise the

people here as having the true spirit of Christmas; they are generous, kind and of good

cheer. But I do I have a Chichester Naughty or Nice list, just in case. All the names are in

special ink that only I can read.

Will you be out and about in other local areas too?

I hope to make appearances in Bognor Regis, Midhurst and Petworth during the festive

season.

What do you do for the rest of the year?

I am busy making toys, working on new Christmas jokes and keeping the elves happy.

To find out more about Santa’s whereabouts, follow Chichester Lions on Facebook.