Vicky Meets: Sarah Louise Packham, wig maker

What was your journey to wig making?

Sarah Louise Packham, wig maker

My mum worked at Stage Door at the Festival Theatre and I started working there front of house, selling programmes and ice creams.

Then I worked backstage, dressing and helping in wardrobe.

I was studying hair, wigs and beauty at Chichester College at this time, so I started helping the theatre with wigs.

After college I went to study theatre and film make-up at Greasepaint, a specialist training school, doing short films and photo shoots for work experience.

Then I got a call from a wig designer who wanted an assistant on a tour of Kiss Me Kate with Kate O’Mara.

It was the first of many theatre tours.

Have you worked in TV and film too?

I’ve done everything; theatre, film and TV. I also make wigs for private clients.

I have been at The Royal National Theatre for the past 16 years as a wigs, hair and make-up supervisor.

I have learnt so much in that time.

We had to do all the special effects for the three theatres – there is always one show on, one in rehearsals and one in production.

I was also at the RSC in Stratford for four years, so I made wigs for actors including Dame Judi Dench.

What’s the process of making a wig?

First you have to fit the actor concerned.

Getting their hair as flat as possible, we then do a head wrap and take precise measurements.

We use Clingfilm and sticky take to get the exact shape of the head.

Then we put the head wrap on a wig block and use really fine lace to knot the hair on.

How long does it take to make a wig?

A basic wig takes 35 hours, but most take far longer.

You get a wig map to follow, and also a description and knotting instructions.

Wig making is hard work. You really have to concentrate, and your hands and eyes get really tired.

We use real hair, synthetic hair and mohair and yak hair.

Mohair at the front of a wig makes it look softer and more natural.

What happens once you have made a wig?

I arrange a fitting with the actor and mark any alterations if needed. The designer is usually present for this fitting. We will discuss the final look with the actor. I then wash the wig, cut it and set/style into the desired design.

If it is for a theatre production, I show the WHAM team (wigs, hair and make-up) attached to the production how to dress each wig.

What advice would you give anyone considering a career in wigs for theatre, film and TV?

Train in hairdressing first. Then theatre is a great learning ground. A specialist course is a good idea, but these aren’t cheap.

What are you working on at the moment?