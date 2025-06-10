Crafted with meaning: Why artisan silver jewellery is more relevant than ever

In an era where fast fashion floods our feeds and wardrobes, a quiet revolution is taking place—one that values craftsmanship over convenience, purpose over profit. At the heart of this movement is a resurgence of handcrafted silver jewellery, where each piece tells a story not just of beauty, but of heritage, sustainability, and soul.

One standout example is a Brighton-based studio that has gained a loyal following for its mindful approach to design: Aquila Jewellery. This independent brand isn’t simply creating adornments—it’s preserving ancient craftsmanship while adapting it for today’s conscious consumer.

Metal With a Message: The Conscious Choice of Silver

Not all silver is created equal. Aquila Jewellery builds its collections from two primary materials: 925 sterling silver and recycled silver. Their choices aren’t just about aesthetics—they’re deeply ethical.

Sterling Silver (925): Composed of 92.5% pure silver, this alloy strikes a perfect balance between softness and strength. The inclusion of copper makes it ideal for wearability while retaining a luminous finish that never fades from fashion.

Recycled Silver: In a bid to reduce mining and its environmental toll, Aquila sources silver from pre-existing materials—old jewellery, electronics, and even industrial offcuts. According to global estimates, nearly one-fifth of the world’s silver supply is now recycled, marking a growing shift towards circular design.

Through these materials, Aquila elevates sustainability from a trend to a principle, crafting jewellery with integrity.

The Art of Silver Beading: A Revival of Jawan

Central to Aquila’s identity is its use of Jawan—an ancient Indonesian technique that involves placing miniature silver dots in ornate patterns. It’s a meticulous process requiring hours of labor and years of experience.

Each dot is applied by hand, building a textured landscape of metal that feels both historic and contemporary. This isn’t just jewellery—it’s wearable sculpture.

Wear What You Believe In: Symbolism Meets Style

Aquila’s collections go beyond surface beauty. They’re designed to reflect inner values, personal journeys, and cultural narratives.

Power Rings: Engineered with balance and form, these handmade rings can be stacked for impact or worn alone as a quiet statement.

A Collaborative Legacy

The soul of Aquila’s jewellery lies in its makers. The brand partners directly with Balinese artisans—keepers of a silversmithing tradition that spans centuries. Each piece passes through the hands of artists like Sidem, who has honed his craft over decades, and Dhea, a young designer blending heritage with innovation.

This cross-cultural collaboration ensures authenticity, continuity, and ethical employment in an industry often criticized for exploitation.

Why Handcrafted Still Matters

Mass production may be fast, but it’s often soulless. Handcrafted jewellery, by contrast, offers something deeper: a human touch. It's a deliberate, slower process that honours both maker and wearer. And in choosing it, consumers are aligning with values of sustainability, fair trade, and enduring quality.

According to the World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO), demand for ethical jewellery is not only growing—it’s becoming the norm. People want more than products. They want meaning.

More Than Jewellery—A Movement

Wearing Aquila Jewellery is more than a personal style choice. It’s a stand for craft over commerce, sustainability over shortcuts, and stories over sameness. It’s a way of saying that what we put on our bodies should reflect what we believe in.

In every silver bead and soldered joint, there’s history. In every ring and necklace, a future—shaped by hands, not machines.