Crawley Borough Council Leader: Bewbush’s gain is a win for the whole of Crawley

One of the overwhelming goals of any Labour government must surely be to begin the work on renewing areas that have some of the most need and start reducing social inequalities and the problems caused by them. I don't think anyone would argue with that. After all it has been its historic purpose.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And many areas, due to well over a decade of austerity and sustained reductions in local government funding, are in need of further support.

That's why I'm so pleased that the Government has recently announced 169 areas are set to receive an extra £20m - £2m a year for ten years - to invest in their local areas, and Bewbush has been identified as one of those priority areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As one of the councillors for Bewbush, in my sixteenth year, I certainly welcome this wonderful news. And what is created won't just benefit one neighbourhood but everyone who lives in and around it. Bewbush’s gain is a win for the whole of Crawley.

Bewbush councillor Michael Jones joins MP Peter Lamb, Mayor Sharmila Sivarajah and councillors at Dorsten Square pocket park to discuss ideas with local groups following the news of Government funding

So it was a real pleasure to go to Dorsten Square with Crawley’s Mayor Sharmila Sivarajah, CBC Cabinet members and our MP to discuss with some key Bewbush groups what they thought this could mean for the area.

This is a great initiative – and there is a clear call to action as well as welcoming the cash: we want local people to volunteer their ideas and even sit on the board that decides how the cash is spent.

No one in Westminster knows Bewbush better than the families and businesses who call this home. That’s why this funding will make such a difference.We’re investing in the UK’s future, choosing renewal over decline and unity over division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This announcement is just one part of the government’s Plan for Change, a decade-long mission to back the people who make their communities thrive. It sits alongside wider work to deliver cleaner, safer streets, create opportunities on every doorstep, and build the homes, roads and GP surgeries people need to thrive.

This investment is a vote of confidence in local people and our area from the Labour Government – and is part of the wider plan for change that is turning the country around. We understand that it will take time to turn Britain around after 14 disastrous years under the Tories and we are clear that no other party has a serious plan to deliver for working people in Crawley.