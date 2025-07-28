Crawley Borough Council Leader: Crawley's parks recognised for their quality once more

With the start of Love Parks Week, what better time to remind people of the truly outstanding parks that we have here in Crawley Borough?

Crawley Borough Council was recently re-awarded all of its current Green Flags for Tilgate Park, Goffs Park, Worth Park, the Mill Pond and Memorial Gardens, but in addition we were delighted to see Crawters Brook in Manor Royal become our sixth and newest park to receive this prestigious award.

Together with the Cabinet Member responsible for our parks, Chris Mullins, we were delighted to join all of our parks teams to thank them for their hard work and dedication. In addition, Worth Park once again received its Heritage Flag reflecting the historic nature of this beautiful Victorian park.

While visiting Goffs Park, we took the opportunity to take a preview of the Sensory Garden that has just been created between the model railway and the play area. This had particular meaning a few days later when we met to dedicate this to the memory of Janet Roskilly, a long time Southgate resident who was absolutely passionate about Goffs Park. Long may it prosper.

Joining the team at the Mill Pond is always a reminder of the tranquil beauty of the pond, the boardwalk is an outstanding causeway across such a beautiful setting and the whole area is a bird-lover’s paradise, so many species come together here somewhat like an avian United Nations!

We also enjoyed a trip up to Tilgate Park, always so much happening here. The lakes glimmered in the sunshine, reminding us of the fabulous asset that is a regional attraction as well as a jewel in Crawley’s crown.

Finally we returned to the Town Centre where we hoisted the final Green Flag of the day at the Memorial Gardens.

With the summer, the children off school and the weather likely to encourage trips out, why not take the chance to enjoy one of our parks that you may not always get the opportunity to see, or may even be visiting for the very first time?

We visited on an ordinary weekday, and without exception every one of our parks looked immaculate. This is a tribute to our hardworking teams but also the vision of the New Town pioneers who knew a well-planned place to live needs wide open and beautiful green spaces for their residents, something we continue to benefit from today!