Crawley Borough Council Leader: Tilgate Zoo - bigger and better than ever!

Crawley takes great pride in its award-winning parks, open spaces, and leisure facilities, which provide excellent, affordable days out for both residents and visitors. In recent weeks, I’ve had the pleasure of visiting Goffs Park—where I tried footgolf and met some dinosaurs at Tilgate Park.

For over a decade, Tilgate Park has established itself as a regional destination for all, thanks to strong partnerships and an ambitious new approach. In January last year, Crawley Borough Council's Cabinet approved a five-year business plan aimed at reinvesting self-generated income into ongoing park improvements.

This initiative continued most recently with a rebrand and the installation of modern signage highlighting the park’s many attractions, including launching the newly designated Tilgate Zoo.

I don't think I can stress enough how far we have come with the growth and improvements at the Nature Centre, that its scale and aspirations have now come to it becoming a valuable conservation centre and functioning as a fully-fledged zoo. This launch gives a clear message to all our visitors that our facility is better than ever before, with the opportunity to encounter and enjoy a significantly wider range of creatures than in the old days.

Leader of Crawley Borough Council Michael Jones joins Cabinet Members and council officers at the newly renamed Tilgate Zoo.

Originally opened nearly 60 years ago as a Nature Centre, it is now home to over 100 animals. It has been licensed as a zoo for a number of years, a status that reflects its growth and significance.

Meerkats, alpacas, goats, Alf the tapir, capybaras, pigs, cervals, an Andean condor, snakes, bugs, ferrets, owls, wallabies, Scottish wildcats, rheas, parrots, kookaburra, armadillo, lemurs, porcupine, rabbits, reindeer, guinea pigs! These are just a few great examples of the over 70 different species that you and your family can go and see. It is undoubtedly well worth the ticket price.

Tilgate Park and our Zoo hold a special place in the hearts of many, evoking cherished childhood memories. With these improvements, we are creating new experiences for future generations—ensuring the park remains a treasured community asset for years to come.

For me to see how our park and our zoo are getting even better each time I visit is a constant joy, this Labour council will continue to ensure it remains accessible, beautiful and enjoyable. Above all, that its natural character is preserved now and in the future.