Crawley Town Community Foundation confirmed as official charity partner of Crawley Town Football Club

Crawley Town Community Foundation was confirmed as the official charity partner of Crawley Town Football Club last week and will appear on the front of players’ match shirts for the start of the Sky Bet League Two season.

The agreement means that the club and foundation will be working closer together, with enhanced exposure and support to the foundation’s programmes.

The club and foundation will also be donating sponsorship to two other charities throughout the season, which is the maximum allowed by the English Football League.

Darren Ford, head of the Crawley Town Community Foundation, said: “I am delighted the foundation has been selected as the club’s official charity partner and to have the foundation across the front of the shirt is amazing. This highlights the ever-growing partnership with the club and is a testament to the work the foundation staff delivers throughout the town.

Foundation participants model the new Crawley Town FC kit (Photo: willvictorphoto)

“The foundation is proud of its work within the community, and we have many positive stories to share.

"Now we are on the front of the shirt, we hope this will raise the profile of the foundation and our participants can identify with the shirt, as it is them along with the staff who make the foundation what it is today.

“I am grateful to the club for providing this opportunity, as it is something both myself and Tom (Allman) have discussed in the past but didn’t think it would come off –it is something we can all be proud of.”

General manager Tom Allman said: “I’m really pleased to have further enhanced our relationship with the foundation going into next season.

"The club and the foundation have a fantastic working relationship, and by having their logo on the front of the players match shirts for the start of the season is a great way to cement this going forwards, whilst also shining a light on the fantastic work they do in the Crawley community.

"We will be announcing a further two charities who will be occupying the front of the shirt over the course of the season, as well as other commercial partners.”

Owing to the dynamic nature of next season’s front of shirt, retail shirts will be available to purchase without front of shirt sponsorship.

Any fans wishing to purchase a sponsorship decal to go on the front of shirt can do so for an additional £5 of which 30 per cent will go directly to the community foundation.

The club and foundation also collaborated on the first-team kit launch last week as players and community participants were invited to model the kit for its release on Friday.

They were able to see the kit for the first time and wear the red, white and mint-green shirts in a photoshoot, video for the launch.

This included participants from a variety of sessions, including Extra Time Hubs, Walking Football, Education Academy, Premier League Kicks and Elite and Development.

