The new Elite and Development Centre Pathway gets underway in September with trial sessions for the programme taking place at the Broadfield Stadium ball court between September 4-9.

The centre aims to develop local footballers to reach their potential socially and physically, and is the second phase of the youth footballing pathway that begins with the Mini Reds session for ages four to six.

​The football and sports participation manager David M Kingston said that the trials were the first step into the Crawley Town pathway.

He said: ​“Starting a new season is always an exciting time for players and the Foundation as the Foundation pathway begins.

"We are particularly enthusiastic about our under-sevens team, with it being an excellent opportunity for talented six to seven year olds to begin their football journey with us.

“​We are excited to have been able to announce that the as a result of the Girls Elite and Development success we will be now hosting a 14-16 year group at the centre and are also hosting trial sessions during that week.”

​Over recent years the Elite and Development Centre has seen heightened exposure with players going on to play for the Foundation’s Education Academy team in the National Football Youth League, and also playing alongside the Crawley Town FC first team.

A full list of the trial sessions are listed below.

​The Education Academy has been back in action over the last few weeks with preseason underway.

The team came away with a 2-1 win in their first game against Soccer Elite before a defeat against league-rivals QPR away from home.

The team then faced Sutton United last Friday with two teams

​In other news, some of the Foundation’s Premier League Kicks Friday programme will be changing times from September 8.

The girls-only session will now take place between 5-6pm on the Broadfield Stadium ball court with the mixed sessions following at 6-7pm (eight to 12 years) and 7-8pm (13 to 18 years) at the same venue.

Visit officialsoccerschools.co.uk/crawleytown to find out more about the Elite and Development Centre Pathway trial sessions on:

• September 4: 6pm-7pm, under-14 to 16 girls.

• September 5: 6pm-7pm and 7pm-8pm, under-eight boys.

• September 6: 5pm-6pm, under-12 boys; and 6pm-7pm, under-13 boys.

• September 7: 5pm-6pm and 6pm-7pm, under-seven boys.

• September 8: 6pm-7pm, under-nine boys; 7pm-8pm, under-14 boys; and 8pm-9pm, under-15/16 boys.