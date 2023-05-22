The Foundation teamed up with the Alzheimer’s Society this month for an Afternoon of Reminiscence at the Broadfield Stadium, as part of Dementia Action Week.

The week is aimed at raising awareness of dementia and spark conversations about the condition.

Crawley Museum visited on the day to foster group conversation about the town’s history and local resident Neville gave a talk about his journey to West Sussex.

Community development manager Matt Calver said: "The event was an opportunity to not only meet those that have the condition and their families but also for them to meet us.

"One of the main aims for today was to get like-minded people in a room together so they were able to free to talk about where they are with their journeys and to talk to like-minded people at the same time.

“The focus was to find out how we can support individual people and their families, whether through weekly sessions, regular events or referring to local partners.”

Also at the Broadfield Stadium, the Elite and Development Centre teams took training on the first team pitch every evening last week.

The Girls Centre kicked off the week with the surprise on Monday with teams from under-7 to under-16 all put through their paces on the Crawley Town pitch.

Foundation players at the Broadfield Stadium

With the term coming to an end the Foundation have announced their Half-Term Soccer Schools taking place in the summer and for four days in May.

Next week, May 29 to June 2 the Broadfield Stadium ball court will be hosting four days of football sessions with games, activities, learning skills and awards to be won.

There are limited spaces left and so book now via the website at www.ctcommunityfoundation.com

