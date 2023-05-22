Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town Community Foundation teams up with Alzheimer’s Society for an Afternoon of Reminiscence to mark Dementia Action Week

The Foundation teamed up with the Alzheimer’s Society this month for an Afternoon of Reminiscence at the Broadfield Stadium, as part of Dementia Action Week.

By Will CharltonContributor
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:44 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 09:45 BST

The week is aimed at raising awareness of dementia and spark conversations about the condition.

Crawley Museum visited on the day to foster group conversation about the town’s history and local resident Neville gave a talk about his journey to West Sussex.

Community development manager Matt Calver said: "The event was an opportunity to not only meet those that have the condition and their families but also for them to meet us.

Most Popular
The Foundation teamed up with the Alzheimer’s Society for an Afternoon of Reminiscence at the Broadfield Stadium as part of Dementia Action WeekThe Foundation teamed up with the Alzheimer’s Society for an Afternoon of Reminiscence at the Broadfield Stadium as part of Dementia Action Week
"One of the main aims for today was to get like-minded people in a room together so they were able to free to talk about where they are with their journeys and to talk to like-minded people at the same time.

“The focus was to find out how we can support individual people and their families, whether through weekly sessions, regular events or referring to local partners.”

Also at the Broadfield Stadium, the Elite and Development Centre teams took training on the first team pitch every evening last week.

The Girls Centre kicked off the week with the surprise on Monday with teams from under-7 to under-16 all put through their paces on the Crawley Town pitch.

Foundation players at the Broadfield StadiumFoundation players at the Broadfield Stadium
With the term coming to an end the Foundation have announced their Half-Term Soccer Schools taking place in the summer and for four days in May.

Next week, May 29 to June 2 the Broadfield Stadium ball court will be hosting four days of football sessions with games, activities, learning skills and awards to be won.

There are limited spaces left and so book now via the website at www.ctcommunityfoundation.com

n Crawley Town Community Foundation’s vision is to positively change lives through sport and football. Its mission is to use the power of sport and football to engage, inspire and empower people. Working with participants and the community, together with local, regional and national partners, the foundation aims to positively change lives and support people in health and wellbeing, sports participation, equalities and inclusion, education, enterprise, employment and skills, regeneration and community safety. Visit www.ctcommunityfoundation.com or find the Foundation on Twitter @crawleytowncf, Instagram @crawleytowncf, or Facebook @ctcommunityfoundation

