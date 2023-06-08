Crawley Town Community Foundation’s Elite and Development Centre Girls play first fixtures

This month featured a seminal moment in the Foundation’s history as the newly founded – and first ever - girls’ teams played their inaugural games as a squad.

The teams were comprised of eight to 13-year-old players for the six-a-side tournament held at Steyning Community Football Club’s Shooting Field Stadium and hosted by the Chelsea Foundation.

The centre was set up in September to expand the Foundation’s provisions for girls’ football and to help develop aspiring young players locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, the number of players in its Monday night sessions has grown and interest in the programme has proved popular.

Elite and Development Girls Players

The day was split into two groups with the first set of younger players winning and drawing all but one of their matches.

The elder team won all of their games on the day without conceding, a testament to the programme’s coaching.

Football and sports participation coach Nat Taylor coaches at the centre and accompanied the girls with Education Academy goalkeeper Louie Erotokritos Staussi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It was amazing to see the girls showcase their talents in our first ever girls’ fixture, with a competitive set of matches against Chelsea Foundation.

Elite and Development Girls Players

“The girls approached each match with a great attitude and played outstanding football.

"Every player put into practice what we’ve been working on in training; being brave on the ball, switching the point of attack and being compact out of possession.

“After such a successful day it was difficult to pick out a coaches’ player for each of our three teams, but with stand-out performances from Sophie, Maisie-Rae and Kaitlyn, these were our winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A special mention goes to our oldest team, who were unbeaten without conceding a goal after eight matches!”

The Girls Centre plays every Monday from 5pm-6pm (eight to ten years), and 6pm-7pm (11 to 13 years).

To find out more and to get involved visit the Foundation website at www.ctcommunityfoundation.com

n Crawley Town Community Foundation’s vision is to positively change lives through sport and football. Its mission is to use the power of sport and football to engage, inspire and empower people. Working with participants and the community, together with local, regional and national partners, the foundation aims to positively change lives and support people in health and wellbeing, sports participation, equalities and inclusion, education, enterprise, employment and skills, regeneration and community safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad