Crawley Town players visit Foundation's Soccer Schools and Flyers pan-disability squad

The Foundation’s Soccer Schools and Crawley Town Flyers got a visit from first-team players last week, whilst there has been an image rebrand and new website this month.

Last week, during the half-term period, the Foundation hosted the popular Soccer Schools programme on the Broadfield Stadium ball court.

On the Tuesday there was a surprise visit from Crawley Town first-team players who joined in the matches over there course of the morning.

Defenders Harry Ransom and Jayden Davis, as well as Ade Adeyemo and Jed Brown, played in small-sided matches with the young players, showing skills and passing on some knowledge during the day.

The Crawley Town Flyers meet players (Photo: willvictorphoto)

After their visit with the youngsters they then teamed up for a meet and greet with the Crawley Town Flyers pan-disability squad, before they were put through their paces in preparation for their Sussex Disability Football matches.

As the players have supported the Foundation in their appearances this week, the charity will also be hosting sessions during the English Football League’s (EFL) Week of Action next week.

Research experts Substance found that, between 2019-2022, Club Community Organisations (CCOs) generated £865million of social values to towns and cities across the UK that comes in the form of wellbeing, education and savings on public spending as a result.

As a member of the Football League we are given the unique opportunity to utilise the EFL as a platform during this week and will highlight the stories and sessions of participants using the provisions that the Foundation provides.

The Foundation has also had an uplift with a complete rebranding and new website finished in October.

The new branding utilises the colours of the Crawley Town badge and serves to better represent accessibility and usability for participants and people to access services we provide.

The aim of the rebrand is also to have a consistent image that represents the stories of players and participants in the Crawley Town community.

​The Education Academy department are currently hiring and are recruiting a BTEC sport tutor with the opportunity for an immediate start.

This full-time position is based at the club’s Broadfield Stadium and will be planning, delivering, and assessing the Pearson BTEC Level 3 in sport programme.

The aims of the course are to prepare young students for higher education, further training, footballing careers or employment and so would suit a supportive QTS qualified teacher, with a background in sport desirable.

To apply send a CV and covering letter to [email protected]

n Crawley Town Community Foundation’s vision is to positively change lives through sport and football. Its mission is to use the power of sport and football to engage, inspire and empower people.