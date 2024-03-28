Death destroyed, life restored! | Faith Matters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We heard the very sad news last week that The Princess of Wales is receiving treatment for cancer. Across the county we will be sending thoughts and prayers for her treatment and privacy, and well wishes for her family, as well as to The King, as he too undergoes cancer therapy.

Many of us can empathise with the experience of the Royal Family, either through our own diagnoses or that of our loved ones, and this is a reminder to us that disease is no respecter of privilege or wealth. While so many face health struggles, there are countless other sadnesses and grave concerns in the news, including devastating human suffering in war-torn countries such as Ukraine, Israel-Gaza, and Sudan, and shocking news from Moscow.

Christians across the world are now entering our most holy and reflective week of the year, where we journey with Jesus from Palm Sunday through Maundy Thursday and Good Friday and onwards to Easter Day. This week of weeks is always a reminder to us that God does not stand at a distance from the suffering of the world: he is not indifferent or aloof from all that besets humankind in the brokenness and struggle that is our story.

The Rt Revd Ruth Bushyager, the Bishop of Horsham (Photo: Diocese of Chichester)

Powerfully for Christians, we worship a God who is not immune from suffering or unmoved by it, but the opposite. In Jesus Christ, Christians believe that God is so deeply invested that he comes to the world himself and experiences firsthand the extremes of pain, loneliness, humiliation, and death. Christians believe that by the cross of Jesus, God puts even death itself to death, so that ultimately suffering and sin and evil do not have the last word.

This Easter weekend, many of us will enjoy time with loved ones, the beauty of spring flowers, and new-born lambs appearing on the Sussex Downs. There are reminders all around us of light and new life breaking in and lifting our horizon towards hope.

Happy Easter!

Dates for your diary:

• ​Find out what services are offered by your local church

The website ‘A Church Near You’ – www.achurchnearyou.com – enables you to easily see what services are being held by churches in your vicinity throughout the year.

• Visiting the Cathedral

Chichester Cathedral is open Monday to Saturday (9am-5pm) and Sunday (12.30pm-2.30pm).

Admission is by donation (recommended £5.00 per visitor), payable on the entry. Groups of over six are encouraged to book in advance.

Chichester Cathedral offers a varied programme of guided tours, delivered by a team of enthusiastic and knowledgeable guides, including drop-in tours at 11.30am and 2.30pm, Monday to Saturday.