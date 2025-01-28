Eastbourne Borough Council Leader: negotiations underway with new tenant for Sovereign Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I wanted to update you on the Sovereign Centre and the work we've been doing over the last six months to manage the increasing demand on our services.

As you may know, 49p of every £1 of Eastbourne’s council tax goes toward temporary accommodation. But what's less known is that other demands on our services have also risen sharply, alongside the increasing costs of providing them, much like the rising bills in our own homes.

To address this, we've sought innovative solutions, with some notable successes. One example is our new community toilet scheme, which has expanded public toilet provision across Eastbourne from 12 to 27, while many councils have simply closed theirs due to financial pressures.

Whilst most theatres now run with a level of subsidy, we are concluding negotiations with Trafalgar Group to lease the Devonshire Quarter, ensuring the long-term future of key venues like the Congress Theatre, Winter Gardens, and Devonshire Park Theatre without requiring council subsidy.

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council

In short, we are committed to finding new ways of delivering the services you expect, and will leave no stone unturned to find the best solutions.

I’m pleased to announce that we are in advanced negotiations with GLL regarding the Sovereign Centre. From the outset, we have worked to prevent the pools from closing, a scenario that was very much a possibility due to rising operational costs.

This has happened elsewhere across the country.

When new potential operators emerged, we paused to discuss options with these partners. I’m delighted to say that GLL, the largest UK operator of leisure pools, has committed to keeping the training pool open and reopening the fun pool from Spring to October, all without any subsidy from the council, whilst continuing to provide our capital commitments.

We are in advanced negotiations, and we have put together an FAQs to provide further information – which you can find on our website.

This week was also the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, and I was honoured to be at the town's annual holocaust memorial day. I want to say thank you to the organising team, and of course Dorit Oliver-Wolff for their time, care and passion in putting together such an important event for our town.