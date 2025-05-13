Eastbourne Borough Council Leader: Reflecting on a meaningful week in Eastbourne

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, writes: Last week, as we marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day, I was deeply moved to stand on the seafront and witness our beacon being lit by the incredible team at Eastbourne Bonfire Society. When they approached me months ago with their idea, I was glad to help connect them with the relevant council officers to ensure we could make it happen. The Bonfire Society took the lead in organising the event, and they did a phenomenal job.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was something profoundly poignant about standing by the shore, listening to the waves crash as the Last Post played, followed by the service and national anthem—moments of remembrance before the bonfire was set ablaze. A heartfelt thank you to the Bonfire Society for their dedication and hard work in creating such a moving tribute.

I was also fortunate last weekend to be part of the opening team for the Spring Water Festival, which launched an exciting series of events set to unfold over the following nine days. My sincere thanks to the organisers, especially Oliver Sterno, for their tireless efforts in bringing this festival to life. The timing was particularly fitting given the recent showcase of sustainable planting at the Carpet Gardens. We know how beloved the bedding scheme is, and we want to hear from residents during this showcase year. Whether it’s sustainable planting, the summer bedding, or a combination of both, it’s essential that we listen to community feedback when planning for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another highlight of my week was meeting the dedicated team at Langney Community Centre and learning more about their important work tackling food poverty. I also had the opportunity to speak with the Foodbank about their plans and offered the council’s full support in developing solutions to the ongoing cost of living crisis. This issue continues to impact our town, and we must do everything we can to support those struggling to make ends meet.

Joining the bonfire society on VE Day

Finally, I want to extend my appreciation to all the candidates who stood in Eastbourne’s recent by-elections and to everyone who took the time to vote. No matter how you cast your ballot or where you stand politically, standing for election requires commitment, passion, and conviction. Ultimately, beyond party lines, we are united in our drive to work hard for the betterment of our town and community—a place we all cherish.