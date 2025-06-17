Eastbourne Borough Council Leader: Sunniest town' welcomes international tennis

Tennis season is here once again, and for many in Eastbourne, it marks the true start of summer. It’s always a pleasure to see our town in the national spotlight as we welcome world-class tennis back to Eastbourne, celebrating both the event and the unique character of our town.

As the UK’s sunniest seaside destination (though I may now be tempting fate!), we’re all hoping the good weather will continue throughout the summer season.

I’m pleased to share that the first phase of the Carpet Gardens renovation has now been completed, focusing on the essential task of removing invasive weeds. This year, in light of increasingly dry conditions, we are showcasing sustainable planting that requires less water than the traditional Victorian summer bedding.

I say the first phase, because of course these new plants will take some time to establish and flourish. However, we are keen to hear feedback from residents and visitors on the sustainable bedding compared to that the of traditional bedding. With this in mind, we will be running a survey until next Spring to consider feedback and input from residents and visitors before committing to the next year’s scheme.

Cllr Stephen Holt

Finally, a few weeks ago, I, alongside our MP wrote to the Minister for Homelessness, calling on them to act on the decisions of authorities to place people outside their own communities – naming specifically Brighton and Hove City Council. I am determined to do what I can to stop this practice, which is both challenging for our town, but also not fair (or right) for the residents who are dislodged from their own support networks.

This week, the government published their response to the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committees report “England’s Homeless Children: The Crisis in Temporary Accommodation”. I am going to follow up in writing to the Chair of the Committee, Florence Eshalomi MP who has criticised the government’s response as ‘disappointingly lacking in substantive detail in several key areas’. Many long-term readers will know I have been campaigning on the cost, and the homelessness crisis in this country. The government have stated that they want to end homelessness – now they need to start putting those words into actions.