Eastbourne Borough Council Leader: Topflight line up for this year's Airbourne

Eastbourne is flying high in more ways than one this week, with the exciting news that the Red Arrows will return to Airbourne for all four days of the event. The Red Arrows are always a crowd favourite and will undoubtedly be a major highlight. However, they are just one of the many thrilling aerial displays we have lined up, which also include the Jett Pitts and the Typhoon.

Another standout feature of this year’s show will be the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, made even more poignant by the recent passing of the last Battle of Britain pilot, John ‘Paddy’ Hemmingham, at the age of 105. With the VE and VJ Day commemorations taking place, this display will serve as a fitting tribute to all who served.

Airbourne is a key event in Eastbourne’s tourism calendar, but it is essential that it remains both cost-neutral and carbon-neutral. This year, I am launching the ‘Business Backs Airbourne’ campaign, encouraging local businesses to contribute and help keep the show in the sky.

There are also plenty of ways for residents and visitors to show their support. By purchasing reserved seating along the promenade, making a regular donation to the Airbourne fund, or enjoying hospitality at the Departure Lounge or Aviator Club, you can help ensure the event’s success. Full details can be found at www.visiteastbourne.co.uk/airshow.

Red Arrows at Airbourne

Over the weekend, I had the pleasure of visiting Eastbourne Borough Football Club, where I watched “The Sports” secure an impressive 4-0 victory over Farnborough. While my Fantasy Premier League record may suggest I’m no football expert, I have thoroughly enjoyed the club’s fantastic atmosphere this season.

Simon Leslie, the club’s owner, deserves immense credit for his efforts, and the team is currently in third place, pushing for promotion. Their recent form has been outstanding, and last week’s match saw over 1,500 fans fill the ReachTV Stadium at Priory Lane. With only three home games remaining, including a crucial clash against league leaders Worthing (and my personal rivals!), Simon is eager to see as many Eastbourne residents as possible come out to support the team. I hope to see you there over the coming weeks!