Education Academy and Elite and Development seasons begin at Crawley Town Community Foundation

The academic year has started and with it the Foundation’s Education Academy and Elite and Development Centre.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Academy teams began their campaigns last week in the National Football Youth League; the programme’s ‘Wednesday’ team played Barnet and Southgate College Tottenham Hotspur away from home in what was their first every fixture in the South Premier Division.

They left north London without any points but with an opening-day goal by Jack Hayes to get the season off the mark..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​On Friday, the South Reserves ‘Friday’ team played out a thriller against Queens Park Rangers College with five goals being scored in the second-half having gone behind in the first.

Goalscorer and debutant Rio Quaye (Photo: willvictorphoto)

National Football Youth League debutants George Masters and Rio Quaye overturned the deficit before QPR scored twice in quick succession to go ahead again.

Cavan Chedzey equalised late on to put the visitors back level.

​Next up for the South Premier Wednesday side is a home tie at the Camping World Community Stadium in Horsham against QPR’s Premier Division team, with the Reserves taking on Crystal Palace Volenti at the same venue on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​The Elite and Development Centre trials had come to an end after the first week of September and began Monday afternoon.

The week was held at the Handcross Park School with age groups from under-sevens to 16s, hosting sessions for local players looking to develop their football.

​The Centre has also expanded its provisions for girl footballers this season, having added a 14-16 age group.

The expansion is part of the Foundation’s commitment to grow girls’ participation in the game within Crawley; the success the teams have already had in popularity in numbers and fixtures with Hastings United Academy and the Chelsea Foundation was a strong platform to add the teams to the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​With the Foundation expanding its provisions it is also hiring for two vacancies at the charity.

The Education Academy department is looking to recruit a BTec sport tutor that holds a QTS teaching qualification.

The community development department is hiring a community development officer that can support the local community in a variety of sessions around Crawley, including football, senior and pan-disability groups.

The schools and football development are also recruiting for a Premier League Primary Stars coordinator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coordinator will work in local schools to help support students that need extra help using the power of the Premier League brand.