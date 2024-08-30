Faith Matters: back to school, the school of life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Writing as September begins and children, teachers and many others return to the classroom, Bishop Martin of Chichester offers us his reflection on the importance of every adult helping young people to grow in knowledge of themselves, others and the world in which they live.

The Children’s Society is a Church of England charity founded in 1881. A hundred and forty years later our children’s wellbeing is still far from adequate.

This charity has been producing a Good Childhood Report since 2009. The report for this year [https://www.childrenssociety.org.uk/information/professionals/resources/good-childhood-report-2024] demonstrates our continuing failure to address the fundamental concerns of young people in Britain today. They are recognised to be the unhappiest in the whole of Europe.

As we prepare for the beginning of a new school year, this should be a priority for us, as it is for teachers and everybody who works in education.

Getting ready for the new term

The dedicated professional people who work in schools and colleges know how complex and deep-seated the issues are. But the best way to address them is not obvious.

I have a lot of sympathy for Kirsty Allsopp who was criticised this summer for allowing her 15 year old son to go interrailing in Europe. It was a brave decision that challenges our approach to what is safe, formative and fun.

We are still slowly recovering from the criminal and damaging accounts of the varied ways that young people have been abused across the generations.

The policies that all institutions, including the Church, now have in place to protect children and vulnerable adults are a vital response to that destructive past. But the past will continue to haunt us if we do not find ways to enable children and young adults to relate well to people beyond their own age-range.

Developing an emotional intelligence that detects when an adult is trustworthy is a vital part of building confidence in how to navigate relationships in public and personal life. This is also a gateway to travel and new experiences that enrich our experience and widen the range of opportunities that we can explore.

Providing a good childhood is the responsibility of every adult, not simply parents and teachers.

