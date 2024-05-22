Faith Matters column: The Repair Shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bishop Will of Lewes reflects on the importance of Blessed Mary in God's repair of us and our world in this her month of May.

I love fixing things and get real enjoyment out of repairing, as opposed to replacing, household items. It is positive to see those manufacturers of white goods, like washing machines, are being made to supply parts for older models so that they can be kept serviceable for longer. This of course helps us financially, and environmentally in ensuring, we don’t squander precious energy and raw materials.

Fixing things helps our pockets and the planet but also brings great joy to others. At our local repair café you can genuinely see the delight when a broken item is repaired. This pleasure is usually etched on the face of those who did the repair and on those who own the item. Sometimes the piece brought for repair is irreplaceable as it is tied up with precious memories of the past. Sometimes they are items that they cannot afford to replace. Whatever the situation, each person who enters the repair café knows that others care, and those that volunteer to fix get a sense of satisfaction in doing something worthwhile. In both cases the individuals realise that we need community to be truly happy.

Christians around the world will, during the month of May, reflect and rejoice in the example of Mary, the mother of Jesus. Her ‘yes’ to God’s invitation is a yes that begins the repair of us all. This young woman from a deprived community allows the God of all love to grow within her womb and be born amongst us. A God who will never discard us, regardless of how broken we are. A God who always wishes to make us new. As creation once more vividly comes to life during this month of May, Christians pray that we may follow Mary’s example and say yes to the repairs we need, so that we might bring forth and work with the God of life, in lives driven by the desire to build and restore the communities of which we are part.

The Blessed Virgin Mary as Our Lady of Walsingham

Dates for your diary

A Church Near You

Do keep up to speed with all the events and services happening in churches near you through this website: https://www.achurchnearyou.com/.

'How the Victorians transformed the Church' Lecture

On Wednesday 29 May at 7pm, as part of her 150th anniversary celebrations, St Bartholomew's Church, Brighton, is hosting what promises to be a fascinating lecture by one of the foremost contemporary church historians, the Revd Prof. William Whyte of the University of Oxford. No advance booking is needed. Tickets cost £5 per head and can be bought on the door.

Petertide Ordinations