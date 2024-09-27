Faith Matters: "Do this in memory of me"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Writing for us, the Bishop of Chichester, the Rt Revd Dr Martin Warner, offer his reflection on the recently-announced memorial to Her Late Majesty and how she, and all of us, can be remembered.

The Government has recently announced that there will be a monument for the Late Queen Elizabeth II in St James’s Park in London.

This made me wonder how you design a monument. What will it be like? What are the moments of our history, the achievements, and personal qualities that it ought to represent?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The monument to Queen Victoria is an interesting example. It took nearly 25 years to complete. The figures that surround Victoria represent victory, peace, truth, justice, motherhood, progress, manufacture, and agriculture.

The Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace

This tells us that at the beginning of the last century, Britain was not slow to list the things for which we wanted to be remembered and which the Sovereign of that time represented.

So what do we wish to be remembered for now?

Perhaps an era of change is the dominant theme in the reign of Elizabeth II. It encompasses recovery from the trauma of world war, and the courage to embrace new opportunities and challenges. We continue to navigate our way through a time of rapid change, in technology, travel, diversity, and new sources of power that affect us nationally and globally.

Although we would be right to expect that there should be a monument, I was even more impressed to discover that there are also plans for a memorial programme to fund projects that promote community life, one of the late Queen’s deepest concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In connection with this, the Late Queen often spoke of her personal faith as a Christian. She would have known that for his memorial, Jesus Christ did not say, ‘Build this.’ He said, ‘Do this.’

What we do, the way we behave, says so much about the values that define us. Promoting ways to live well and virtuously as a nation would be a truly great memorial.

Dates for your diary

'A Church Near You'

Do make use of this website to find out all that is happening locally in your vicinity.

Monthly Coffee Morning at Chichester Cathedral

On Saturday 5 October, and every first Saturday of the month, you are invited to the Cathedral for coffee in the South Transept, held between 10 and 11.15am. No booking is required, so do just turn up.

Harvest Thanksgiving Services

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this time, we offer our thanks to God our Creator for the gift of the natural world and pray that each of us may be responsible custodians and stewards of what is his, not ours. Do therefore participate, where you can, in celebrations of this year's Harvest. Chichester Cathedral, for instance, is holding a special Harvest Thanksgiving on Sunday 6 October at 11.15am to which all are welcome.