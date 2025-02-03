Faith Matters: Jesus brings humanity together

The Very Revd Dr Edward Dowler (Dean of Chichester) reflects on the Feast Day of ‘Candlemas’, when Jesus is presented at the temple by Joseph and Mary. This moment features a diverse range of people, and its message still speaks today.

‘Diversity’ and ‘inclusion’ are words that we often hear nowadays. St Luke’s account of Jesus’s presentation in the temple (Luke 2.22-40) is notable for the very diverse cast of characters who are involved.

It takes place in the temple in Jerusalem, the greatest and grandest building in the city. All that remains of it today is the great western wall, often known as the wailing wall. Originally built by Solomon, the great king of Israel in the tenth century BC, it was unique for the Jewish people: it housed the Ark of the Covenant, and it was the only place where sacrifices could be carried out until its destruction in 70AD.

It was to this grand place that a very humble couple came: Mary and Joseph with the baby Jesus, to present him according to the rules laid down for Jewish first-born sons. It’s prescribed in the Jewish law that the purification sacrifice was a lamb and a young pigeon, but the law made an exception for poor people who couldn’t afford a lamb: they were allowed only to bring two turtle doves, and this is what we hear that Mary and Joseph did bring. It’s a clear indication that they come from the poorest section of Jewish society.

Jesus, presented to Simeon and Anna at the Temple

And if we have contrasts of poverty and wealth in this story, we also have young and old. The holy family are young, especially of course the infant Jesus, but Mary his mother is likely to have been only a teenager. They are greeted by Simeon and Anna who are from the other end of the age spectrum. Simeon is a long-standing resident of Jerusalem, who was looking for ‘the consolation of Israel’. Anna is 84 years old: a very great age indeed in the ancient world.

Further diversity – this time racial diversity – comes in this song of Simeon which has been said or sung by Christians ever since as they say goodbye to the day at night or in the evening. Simeon describes Jesus not just as a light for God’s ancient people, the Jews, but as ‘a light for revelation to the gentiles.’ People of all the diverse races are included in the great events that are happening.

Rich and poor, high and low, young and old, native and foreign: all types and conditions of human beings come together in a single space as Jesus, light of the world, is presented to his people.

