Faith Matters: Service of many kinds

Writing this month, Will Hazlewood, Bishop of Lewes, reflects on the word ‘service’, thinking particularly of the Caribbean soldiers who served in the First World War.

The word ‘service’ has many meanings. As I write the app which monitors the health of my car is reminding me that I need to book it in for a service. When it returns, I hope it will have been refreshed and made ready for further service on the roads of Sussex!

Last week I had the privilege of taking part in a much more profound service in London, honouring the servicemen and women of the Caribbean throughout the ages. Through the service I was particularly thinking of the fifty-three Caribbean soldiers of the British West Indian Contingent who were confirmed in Seaford by the Bishop of Lewes in 1915 just before they left to face the horrors of the First World War. In that service of Confirmation, we know from the account in the Eastbourne Gazette, that the Bishop reminded them that “They came to be confirmed knowing that it was God’s spiritual strength that they needed”. He went on to say that the Christian life had never been easy, but Christians had a never-ending source of strength to which they could go in time of doubt and difficulty. They should use their Bibles and allow the Church to help them by being regular in their attendance at worship. Above all they should not neglect the service of Holy Communion but should strive to fulfil the last wish expressed by their Master on earth “Do this in remembrance of Me”.

These soldiers were already 3000 miles from home, in a strange land facing a level of racial abuse that most of us would find it hard to imagine. They would go on to face the horrors of the trenches and battlefields of Europe. I hope and pray that those who paid the ultimate sacrifice of their earthly lives in service to the Commonwealth continued to find strength in the God who came amongst his creation to serve it and restore it to what it is meant to be. I pray that each of them known by name and loved by God now enjoys the everlasting love and peace of heaven. I pray also for all those caught up in the ongoing horrors of war and violence around the world today.

A WWI soldier walks out to serve

We are currently seeing a growing number of Christians attend services in Church, where they too receive Holy Communion and honour Christ’s words “do this in memory of me”. They do so that they may be renewed in the knowledge of God’s love for them. That having been nurtured and restored they may be of daily service to their communities following the service of God who came amongst us so that we may be with him forever.

