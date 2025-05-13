Faith Matters: The past provides hope and courage for the future

Writing this month, Bishop Martin of Chichester, considers the recent VE Day celebrations, as well as the election of the new Pope, and what part the past plays in giving hope and courage for the future.

How extraordinary that the VE Day celebrations should coincide with the election of a new Pope.

The history of Europe is closely bound to the history of the Papacy. There have been dark times when Popes have exercised political power wilfully, blind to the virtues of prudence, humility, and love.

The cult of the Nazi regime consciously imitated some of the ritual pageantry that has characterised Papal ceremonies, and peaceable celebrations, like the jubilees of the Late Queen Elizabeth.

Jubilant people celebrate VE Day in London, 1945

Two things stood out for me in the coincidence of the celebrations last week.

The first is the enormity of what was being celebrated. Victory over the dominance of institutional moral evil is something that we are still struggling to address in the governance of Europe.

Russia was one of our great allies in the struggle against the Nazi regime. But the Russia of Putin, and its aggression against Ukraine today, indicate that we still struggle to translate the sacrificial heroism we were celebrating in 1945 into a Europe that is made up of stable, free, and law-abiding neighbours.

The second thing that stood out is the 60 year anniversary of the Second Vatican Council. That gathering in Rome began to address the issues that faced the Roman Catholic Church, and all Christians, in the new world order following two tumultuous wars.

The late Pope Francis was inspirational in calling for a fresh attention to the insights of that Council and his successor, Pope Leo, has done the same. Just as building peace in Europe is work in progress, so also the task of shaping a Church that is attuned to her history and its wisdom for today.

Both celebrations suggested to me that we need to develop the virtues of hope and courage that have a long-term trajectory. And for that, we need to assure the rising generations that they have a vital part to play in the delivery and reality of this hope.

