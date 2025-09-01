Faith Matters: What St George stands for

Writing this month, Bishop Martin of Chichester, reflects on the St George’s flag and St George, and how his legacy is one of peace, forgiveness and humility.

I was shocked to see pedestrian crossings marked with a St George’s cross near a small Mosque in a university town west of Sussex. And surprised to see similar markings on signposts in a country lane near the Sussex coast.

The St George’s flag, with a diocese coat of arms in one corner, is the proper flag for the churches and cathedrals of the Church of England. This emblem dates from the late 14th century and crusading pilgrimages to Jerusalem.

The story of St George is important. He does not bear a red cross because he killed the enemies of Christianity. Quite the reverse: George is honoured because he died for his faith in Jesus Christ.

So, something odd is happening here. An emblem that belongs to a Saint who would rather die for a faith that preaches peace, forgiveness, and humility is being used as an expression of hatred, intimidation and generalised misrepresentation.

The misuse of this emblem in the Crusades is, like slavery, one of the abiding examples of sinful abuse in Christian history. We persuaded ourselves that some people do not count as human like us, and we then dared to use the cross as a weapon to justify attacking them.

Surely we should have learnt a lesson from that episode of medieval history.

Perhaps the first lesson to learn is that when we are afraid of what is foreign and strange, we do not always behave well. We do not know how to manage our fear. We allow it to distort us and to legitimise shameful behaviour that we can never be proud of.

Film and photographic coverage of protestors waving the flag of St George often show us people whose faces are distorted by fear they cannot handle. These images pose challenging questions. How safe are those people? Do they control their anger in every other aspect of life, except this one? What could release them from the dominance that fear has over them?

