Farm Diary: Harvest is reported to be the earliest in two decades

Writing this column at the weekend and it is still unclear as to whether the rain is here to stay and do some good, or not. It is ironic how once the schools close for summer holidays and the combines are rolling, the sunny hot dry weather often comes to an end.

. It started well on Saturday with some good quite heavy showers to soften things up for some more over the coming days, and rain is very badly needed, but always comes at the wrong time for some, particularly in the school holidays as far as children are concerned.

The harvest is reported to be the earliest in two decades, as some winter barley was cut in England at the end of June. 10% of winter barley was harvested by July 9th and it’s been going well since. Yields are reported as positive, certainly much better than expected and there is quiet optimism around. It will vary greatly from county to county, but the crops did go in well and got their roots down early.

The NFU is calling on farmers to have the right tools to handle weather extremes, and that includes water irrigation for crops where needed. We need long-term thinking in government, more reservoirs, relaxed planning rules which would allow that, on-farm investment to store rainwater, and more flexible abstraction rules the NFU says. Wildfires are also an increased risk, with over 500 so far, and there are calls for combine harvesters to have fire suppressor mechanisms fitted at point of sale.

Wales has introduced blue-tongue approved ‘red markets’, allowing greater flexibility for farmers affected by blue-tongue restrictions. All farmers should consider vaccination and discuss it with their vet as the best method of protection, of that there is no question. This would be far more popular and likely to be carried out if vaccinated stock could then be then moved easier, according to the livestock markets. However, there is a delicate balance here between trade and disease control, farmers should vaccinate their stock, as vaccination is the only way out of this problem in the long run. Free trade would then follow. It cannot be the other way around.

The Welsh farming community are disappointed with First Minister Eluned Morgan’s comments in the Senedd, when she was answering a question from Sam Kurtz, Welsh Conservative shadow rural affairs secretary. He asked her how confident was she that the latest version of the sustainable farming Scheme (SFS) would not provoke further large-scale farmer protests in Cardiff. She answered, carefully stating that the agricultural community needed to be supported, and in her words, added ‘Boy are they supported - £250 million per annum’.

If she had left it there, she might have got away with it, but she then went on to say that this was a large amount of support for a sector which contributes less than 1% to the GDP of Wales. Well, that blew up into a storm, with NFU Wales and FUW very angry indeed! The SFS was of course badly delayed last year due to the ridiculous rule of 10% of tree cover needed on each and every farm and had to be changed. No doubt the Welsh government are still smarting over that.

NFU Cymru and CLA were quick to attack the First Minister over her misleading statement, which not only fails to acknowledge the vital part agriculture plays in providing the raw ingredients for the food industry, which is worth billions in Wales, but also failing to reflect the foundational role agriculture plays across multiple sectors of the rural economy. Both organisations felt that this statement risks undermining months of constructive engagement between the Welsh Government and rural stakeholders in developing the SFS.

An interesting report has been published by Brown & Co, showing how rapidly rising land prices have eroded returns on farmland. This is no surprise to anyone who understands basic economics, as the bigger and more valuable the asset, the larger the returns must be in order to provide a decent return on that asset. Today, land prices are around 500% higher than they were 30 years ago, whilst returns margins and profit have been left way behind.

The asset value of the business has increased of course, but assets do not pay bills and if the aim is to pass the farm on to the next generation (which it often is), Inheritance Tax will make that much more difficult. The value or asset of the business has increased greatly, but the return on that investment and therefore the ability to pay Inheritance Tax has not seen anything like the same increase. Taxing wealth is therefore extremely difficult without harming the agricultural business, nevertheless the general public see land values (and the wealth of land-owners) increase, which has been free of tax until this government came to power.

Arable margins at present are not as buoyant as livestock returns and it is seen as the poor relation. No doubt this will change over time, but it is not looking that flash at the moment. Good arable land has increased more in value than other land, due to the quality of the soil and the ability to grow good crops. Investors tend to buy this rather better land as it is most likely to hold or increase value. Farmers overall make poor return on their expensive asset, and it’s been of great comfort that at least the asset is increasing in value and can be passed on to the next generation free of tax. Farming’s little secret if you like, but that it seems is coming to an end now.

As we remembered last week that on the 15th of July in 1869 a patent for margarine was granted to Hippolyte Mege-Mouries, the French chemist. He used beef tallow to create the product at the request of Napoleon III in order to create a cheaper alternative to butter. Did the rot start there I ask myself? However, I am glad to see millennials signing up to become butchers; who would have thought? Yes, they are learning the art of butchery and let us hope that this is the beginning of a new revival of butchery which is as old as man himself, and its good to see customers wanting to improve their skills.

Expert practitioners are charging £180 each to instruct newcomers in the animal’s anatomy and the various cuts. Given that the average age of butchers has risen of late due to the decline of family butcher shops, its good to see young people involved and enthusiastic once again. It makes a change from the usual vegetarian, vegan approach, and also the continuous carry on about the environment and how bad farmed animals are for the climate. With the great BBQ weather of late, what better time to get some steaks, lamb chops on the grill!

Moving away from farm animals for a moment to our companion animals. A warning has gone out to owners to exercise caution when buying flea treatment. Apparently, a flood of counterfeit products with toxic ingredient’s pose a real threat to pets. It is reported that numerous pets have fallen seriously ill having been given counterfeit flea treatments, which appear to be authentic, branded treatments, sold online. Some significant vet bills have followed, but as far as I know, no deaths.