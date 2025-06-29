Farm Diary: Our parallel Glastonbury takes place this week

Your World

It’s the end of June, time for the Glastonbury Festival again; and it’s dry and sunny! At the middle-class hippie field gathering, where Jeremy Corbyn was serenaded if you remember, and rich rock stars making alternative tax arrangements by moving out of the UK are loudly criticised, there are a few double standards creeping in.

When it all started in 1970, the low-key event charged £1 for entry, by 1995 it had climbed to £65, but today its £400 for the cheapest entry ticket to attend which is out of reach for the ordinary people they all claim to represent.

With all the usual sponsors such as Greenpeace, all caring about the planet and wanting to share it with everyone, it is ironic that all this takes place surrounded by a ring of steel fencing and security guards, making sure no one gets in if they have not paid their dues. Michael Eavis is a dairy farmer and has always stated his socialist credentials, whilst building an amazing business on his farm. However, I see that he is criticised by some for making some tax avoidance arrangements which they feel is most un-hippy like and see it as dynastic hoarding. I’m not sure how they will treat Rod Stewart the headline act, now that he has said we should give Nigel Farage a chance of being Prime Minister!

A parallel event taking place this week in Hertfordshire is Groundswell 2025, where just like Glastonbury, the vast majority of farmers and others attending are there to enjoy the day but led by those who think farming must fundamentally change. This is again a successful diversified farm business and full marks for that, but when Defra Secretary Steve Reid, delivering a speech to mark 130 years of the National Trust the other day, stated that this is the vision for UK farming, we should be worried.

He said that the government is working with farmers to move towards regenerative farming, which focuses on improving the soil, so that it needs less artificial fertilizer, fewer pesticides and has more organic matter which helps retain water. He then added that a more regenerative approach was not just good for nature and water quality, but it was also good for farm businesses, lowering input costs whilst at the same time increasing production of sustainable, good quality food. That is one hell of a statement, and I am afraid that I must challenge the Minister’s utopian views.

Now let me be very clear, I am not against any form of farming, and we have a huge range of systems in every sector from organic to intensive, with enthusiasts everywhere claiming all manner of things. There are no magic bullets in farming and one thing is for certain, absolutes do not work. We all learn from all sorts of systems, picking up good ideas and things that might work and improve things on the farm, but a systems-based approach where one is good and the other is bad, is not helpful or sensible.

The worry now is that major food companies and retailers, desperate to promote their sustainable principles are latching on to ‘re-gen’ as the magic answer. For those who don’t know, the main principle of re-gen is healthy soil, and looking after that soil. That is something farmers have been doing for centuries, and if I was to try and simplify the principles, it is going back 60-70 years to what our grandfathers used to do. Nothing wrong with that, and with modern techniques and equipment, we can do better today and produce more than they did, but from what I gather re-gen will mean less production overall. Steve Reid has of course been doing deals all around the world which will increase imports (to fill that gap?).

Much of what is advocated under re-gen is sensible, such as introducing livestock onto arable farms to fertilize and improve soils. The plough is a big no-no for re-gen, its all about minimum tillage and not disturbing the soil, and many arable farmers have been doing that for years too, as its cheaper and much faster. However good friends of mine on heavy soils tell me that yields will drop if the heavy ground is not ploughed every 4-5 years, and that inverting heavy soils must be done periodically. The plough after all was one of the most transformational inventions in agriculture, at about 3500 years BC, and should not easily be dismissed.

Livestock farming is more complex in that it is multi species and a myriad of different systems. Mob grazing of multi species swards is the big thing in re-gen, and as I understand it, these grasses are rather mature when grazed, with the sheep or cattle eating quite a lot of the feed available, and trampling what they have not eaten into the ground, which helps build up the soil and increases water retention. I am not a beef or sheep expert, but I do know that to grow and finish cattle you need to feed them well, and the longer they take to finish, the greater the carbon footprint.

Dairy farming I do know about, and I can tell you that there would be no milk in that approach of grazing, you would soon end up with a herd of dry cows! Again, I spoke to some grassland based dairy farmer friends of mine, and whilst they are also taking bits of information and experimenting with some mixed swards with some deep-rooting grasses in order to combat some of the drier fields on the farm, it is no more than that at this stage. I will be talking to scientists in order to find out more, as this is certainly worthy of further investigation.

The ’Ark Summit’ took place in the Cotswolds last week, where the great and the good of organic farming, regenerative farming, ecosystems restoration and nature-based solutions are discussed. I’m afraid when I saw that George Eustice, former secretary of State was there, extoling the virtues of the Sustainable Farm Incentive (SFI), a system which was the Conservative government’s big idea for farming post Brexit (of which he was a leading enthusiast), I switched off. The SFI had a difficult birth, then had to be completely redesigned, only for it to run out of money and fail this year leaving many farmers who had applied high and dry with no income.

In the end this all comes down to money, there is no money to be made from trees and hedges unless government pays for them, although many farmers have been doing a great deal of this for decades without any recognition. Improving the way we farm by taking good ideas and adapting to weather and conditions as we go is what we have always done, but going back 60-70 years will mean that we produce less, however clever we are and the big question as always is, will the consumer pay? We know that whilst they may offer a little incentive initially, retailers and food companies won’t.

It’s no good taking the David Cameron and George Osborne attitude that we should all be producing food for the Islington delicatessen, or ‘The Ark’ summit where we produce for the Glastonbury crowd. Most real people are finding that their food bill keeps rising and whilst they will of course say they want more naturally produced or re-generatively produced food, if it is more expensive, they will not buy it. We know this and that is why for the vast majority of farmers, adjusting their operations by taking good ideas from wherever they can be found is the right thing to do.