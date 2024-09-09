Farm Diary: vaccines approved to help deal with spread of bluetongue

As bluetongue spreads, Defra have announced emergency approval of the three available, newly developed bluetongue vaccines for the BTV 3 strain.

These were available for cattle and sheep farmers in the affected and high-risk counties Norfolk, Suffolk, and Essex, and also Kent and Sussex. At the time of writing, bluetongue has also been found in Yorkshire. It does not affect humans or food safety but can be devastating for farmers and their livestock as seen in the Netherlands. The vaccine will be by prescription only and farmers in the high-risk areas need to apply through their veterinary surgeon.

There are restriction zones in place in Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex, where farmers can only move animals to slaughter at designated abattoirs, or under a specific licence which requires pre and post movement blood testing if moved out of the zone to live. Whilst the emergency vaccine is a huge help, it is not a silver bullet according to industry leaders and we are yet to see what affect this disease will have on trade if it continues to spread. The finish lamb trade could possibly remain unaffected, but when it comes to ram sales and breeding stock sales it is too early to second guess farmer’s willingness to replace expensive breeding stock or purchase store lambs for fattening.

Historically Bluetongue has been confined to tropical and sub-tropical areas, Central Africa, and Southeast Asia for example, but due to climate and trade it has also been observed in Australia, the USA, Middle East, and Europe. It is a non-contagious, insect borne, viral disease of ruminants, mainly sheep and cattle, but can also affect other small ruminants and wildlife such as deer. It is transmitted by biting midges (Culicoides imicola, Culicoides variipennis and other culicoids) which can be blown across considerable distances by wind.

The troubled Defra Environmental Land Management scheme (ELM) devised by the last government having taken farmers out of the EU is underspent due to farmers confusion, delays, difficulties understanding the offer and reluctance to join. It has been underspent to the tune of £100 million and the treasury is now seeking to claw this back as a contribution towards the £2 billion ‘black hole’ in government finances, discovered when Rachel Reeves took over as the Labour Chancellor. We will hear more on how she means to deal with this anomaly on the 30th of October, budget day.

There are fears in the industry that the loss of this money and the possibility of further cuts will damage agriculture, that it makes little sense when everyone is so concerned about the environment and organisations such as the RSPB and the Wildlife Trusts are saying that funding should be increased by a billion rather than cut. This was always going to happen after Brexit, and this government is now highly likely to put the squeeze on everyone due to the dire state of the NHS and the need for public finances to be restored. Thank goodness we have had a change of government now that Michel Barnier is the new Prime Minister of France; can you imagine!

The last governments’ crazy scheme of not allowing planners to build houses unless they could offset water nutrients derived from any new development is having its unfortunate effect. The last government said that one way of achieving this was to buy nutrient ‘credits’ by shutting down livestock production on farms and the first deal has been struck. Norfolk farmer James Daniels has been paid almost £1 million for shutting down his pig farm by council owned company Norfolk Environmental Credits, this will allow 1400 houses to be built in the area. Utter madness: where will this crazy scheme take us in the years ahead, I wonder?

Whilst we were in France enjoying croissant for breakfast, they were under attack in the UK media. The claims made were that these delicious, buttery, delights are so dangerous that they could take a toll on your health in under a month! I worry about this country and the pure nonsense some so called experts come up with. Fatty livers, high cholesterol, diabetes, heart disease you name it; these were the claims made against the poor croissant. I would put up the croissant against the cheap and highly processed foods eaten in this country by so many, be that take-aways, ready meals, plant based and so on. Its time to have some perspective on life and how we live and put an end to such nonsense.

It was rather good to be away from the election aftermath and the media screaming headlines for a few weeks too. My goodness me, there is no honeymoon in politics now is there? ‘You were elected to sort things out, you promised to do so, why is it not done? Do not tell me it’s only a few weeks, I don’t want to hear your excuses’! The big problems are as difficult as they were and whilst the approach may now differ, there is no magic wand, and the Labour Party is now exposed to the reality of delivering and living up to the promises they made. It is a tough job that’s for sure, but they have had enough time in opposition to work things out.

The new opposition is now made up of the Conservatives, a depleted, defeated group of MPs, some of whom are competing for the thankless task of being elected as the leader of the opposition. A mixed bag of candidates, and one can only hope that best candidate to be elected as the new leader, does not succeed. I say that as history tells us that the first leader will be gone if the next election is lost (if not before!), and possibly the one after that. Ask William Hague. What a mistake it was for him to be elected as leader following Tony Blair’s landslide election, a wasted talent. A series of duds followed before the young Cameron was put up and the timing was right for change as it happens. After a deal with the Lib-Dems (what were they thinking) Cameron and Osborne went on to lay the foundations of much that is wrong today.

Let us hope the futile gesture of being the next Conservative Party leader is not the candidate which could make a difference as there are plenty of others to choose from and it makes no difference who it is, quite frankly. However, we need a strong opposition in order to keep the government on-track and that will not come from the mad Liberal Democrats or the Farage rabble.

The crisp House of Lords Conservative report under Lord Forsyth offers a blueprint for the future, less reliance on a small group of wealthy party donors, it says, more rigorous selection of candidates, change the crazy rules of submitting anonymous letters of no confidence in the leader and introduce a much higher threshold for stability. All good sensible stuff, but I would add to this a desperate need to attract young people to the Conservative party, and for goodness’ sake, keep the (old and extreme) party members away from selecting leaders!