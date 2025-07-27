Farm Diary: We need to build a sound base for AI in the UK

Your world

The Agriculture show season has been underway for many weeks now and at the Royal Welsh last week, the cattle lines were greatly diminished by the inability of any farmer outside Wales to show, due to the Blue Tongue (BT) virus. The sheep lines were full as usual, as they are always oversubscribed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BT vaccine is available, and it was a subject discussed by many. The other big subject of course was Inheritance Tax (IT), with the Farming Unions stating that this is already affecting rural economies and will see many farming businesses fail to continue. NFU Cymru were putting the point across again, that the government has not got its sums right, and that the IT income will be not as great as they think. On the other hand they state that many more farms than the government think, will be hit by IT. I am slightly confused by this and will seek clarity on the matter.

The week before at the great Yorkshire show, former Defra Secretary (and former UKIP member) George Eustice decided he had something to say. The EU re-set is a potential threat to British agriculture, he said, as British farmers will be denied access to innovations available to our competitors around the world. I dealt with George Eustice when I was at the NFU, and again (as he was still there) when I was a main board member and Dairy Chair at AHDB (levy body). I always found him pretty unhelpful and pursued his quirky ideas to the detriment of farmers overall. He then trotted out the same tired old line that food will need to be more expensive, and people will have to pay more. That is not what you said in government George! I don’t agree with him on innovation either, of course innovation is and always has been important, artificial intelligence will also play a bigger part in our industry, but the EU re-set will not affect that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the AI innovations are developed in the UK, and we should be encouraging that and whilst of course, AI from other parts of the world will also be important, we need to build a sound base for AI in this country. Gene-editing technology, new pesticides and bio-pesticides were meant to be available post-brexit according to George Eustice, but he had not factored in our consumers, pressure groups and others who have a great deal to say on such matters. He did at least mention the post-subsidy era, which was the real result of Brexit, putting British farmers at a disadvantage to our EU neighbours, where measures are being taken much more slowly and carefully. It was good to see an old Conservative Minister admit that much at least.

I was interested to see Baroness Batters, ex NFU President, telling farmers that they need to embrace change. When I heard that Minette Batters had been given the job of looking into increasing farm profitability, I thought, well good luck with that Minette. The Farm Profitability Review is seen by many as Minette somehow getting more money out of the supply chain and returning it to farmers. The truth is of course that whilst that is not possible, what is possible is to try and get unprofitable farmers to lift their game, and that is what she is appearing to be doing. She wants to create a farming roadmap (you must always have a roadmap), that is different and ensure profitability can be achieved. If we keep doing the same thing, nothing will change, she said. That is of course true, and I think some training and skills will be involved here, with continuous personal development (CPD) as part of the package. I don’t think that will be particularly well received by the very farmers who should embrace it, choosing instead to rubbish her programme I suspect.

CPRE, the Countryside Charity has just put out a new report, and in the report, it claims that of the 38 operational solar developments it examined, more than half of them are on the best land in England. There is a national planning policy designed to protect high quality farmland, despite this over 2000 acres of grade 1 land and almost another 2000 acres not quite such good land has been converted to solar. Previous research by the charity had shown that installing solar panels on roofs, buildings and houses, could achieve more if done properly. They want this government to set a target of at least 60% of solar to come from rooftop panels, stating that we are needlessly sacrificing irreplacable agricultural land, when there are plenty of other opportunities with some imagination.

There is a great deal of talk in our country and especially in the media, expressing how bad things are. It’s just like being back in the 1970’s they say, well let’s just take a look at how things were then, as I can remember it well and it was bad; very bad. Fifty years ago in 1975, inflation had climbed to 24%, unemployment was at 1.25 million, and it was grim. Our Labour government had lost control, the trade unions were in No 10 for beer and sandwiches on what seemed like a weekly basis, and they thought that they ran the country. In 1974 under the Conservative government, the National Union of Miners were on strike, the Ulster Workers Council held what was seen as a general strike in Northern Ireland, railway workers strike which meant that no coal could reach power stations, leading to the three day week and a change of government. The whole decade was defined by a continuous struggle between organised workers unions and the government, both Conservative and Labour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There had also been a global oil crisis which hit us quite hard, and all this had a huge economic impact with many small companies going out of business. In 1974 Edward Heath the Prime Minister came up with a solution, we were to have a general election based on who ran the country. Unfortunately for him, voters decided that he was not the one to save us from this mess and he was unceremoniously dumped! The elected Labour Government paid out the wages, but as usual the unions came back for more the following year and strikes began again, with car workers and public sector workers joining in. This led to lorry drivers, bin men, grave diggers and train drivers on strike, to name a few, and as the bodies piled up and the rubbish became mountains infested by rats, the winter of 1978/79, which was very cold, became known as the winter of discontent.

The Conservatives were back in power in 1979, with Margaret Thatcher and we all know what happened then. This set back the Labour party for almost two decades, and as Thatcher delivered transformational change, it was a long time before trust was regained. Thinking of the car workers on strike fifty years ago, what were they producing? Well, its quite a journey to re-visit British Leyland, the huge, nationalised car conglomerate, and the clunkers they threw together. Whilst the Germans produced the VW Golf, with the GTI version banishing all British sportscars to the second or third division instantly. At British Leyland they were producing the Morris Marina, still persevering with the Mini, and then the Austin Maxi and Allegro. Oh Dear, we were so lucky that the Japanese came over here to save some of our car industry.