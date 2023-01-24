A Business Improvement District, or BID, is a specifically defined area where businesses vote to collectively invest in local improvements to enhance the area they work and trade in.

This year businesses are voting on the future of the Manor Royal BID.

“This is something every BID in the UK has to do.” Steve Sawyer, the Manor Royal BID Executive Director explains, “It’s quite stressful but it keeps us focussed on getting things done and continually looking to improve Manor Royal for both the businesses and the people that work here.”

There are about 330 BIDs in the UK. Manor Royal BID is the UK’s largest “industrial” (Business Park) BID. It was first created in 2013 when things weren’t looking so great for Crawley’s key employment area.

“Pre-BID Manor Royal was 40% empty and only 13% of businesses said they were satisfied with the place.”. Said Steve, who has been Executive Director since the BID started, “Today occupancy is at 85%, the satisfaction levels vary between 85-90% and investment interest remains strong.”

The difference the Manor Royal BID has made is noticeable. Improvements include better branding and signage, new and additional services (including dedicated security, maintenance and winter gritting), infrastructure improvements (including new park areas, broadband improvements, road improvements, digital screens, and area-wide CCTV/ANPR systems) as well as other free and subsidised services like free events and publications, free jobs board, discounted training and subsidised public transport for all.

Steve also highlights the enhanced profile and strategic role businesses of Manor Royal now have. “Before the BID, some would say Manor Royal was taken for granted and largely neglected. It was a big problem that meant the single biggest business area of Crawley and West Sussex was being constantly overlooked when it came to much needed investment and improvements.”

As a result, Manor Royal was struggling to keep up and business confidence was being undermined. Now Manor Royal is very much on the strategic priorities radar with millions of pounds of investment having been attracted to the area from the private sector, Crawley Borough Council, West Sussex County Council and the Government. Manor Royal has also become a key delivery partner in the £60 million Crawley Growth Programme and £21 million Crawley Town Deal.None of which would have been possible without the BID.

The new Business Plan covers a five year period from 2023 to 2028. It describes an exciting opportunity for Manor Royal to benefit from more new services and facilities, as well as investment in helping Manor Royal become a more sustainable place with plans for a renewable energy initiative to help companies reduce their costs and carbon footprint. The BID has also secured the promise of millions of pounds new investment for the area, provided businesses vote “yes” to keep it going.It could be all change at Manor Royal, but that’s for the businesses to decide. The voting starts in February with the result of the ballot announced on 1st March.

