Hastings Borough Council Leader: This will be my last column as Leader

This is my last column as Leader of Hastings Borough Council. Subject to the vote at Annual Council on Wednesday I will be swapping roles with Councillor Glenn Haffenden who is currently the Deputy Leader as well as lead on Housing, Community Safety and Sport and Leisure.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collaborative leadership is at the core of Green Party values and Glenn and I have worked closely together in a co-leadership style over the last year and I look forward to supporting him as he takes on this new role. In a few years’ time with a new council structure on the horizon, it is even more important that as many people as possible have the opportunity to take on leadership roles so the new council has a strong team to call on to face the challenges ahead.

I will still be leading on local government reorganisation and our consultation on the changes to how councils will work in the future went live this week, look out for flyers coming through your letterboxes telling you more about the proposed changes with a link to a survey so we can hear your views. The council website also has all the details at Have your say on local government reorganisation in Hastings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I started my leadership at the council in February 2024 at a time of huge political turbulence and instability in the council and I am proud of the work done by our Green team of lead councillors to work with our hardworking and dedicated officers to steady the ship, rebuild relationships and put in place the building blocks to deliver on our corporate plan, not just over the next few years but setting in place a culture of collaboration and partnership working and empowering our communities that will drive not only this council but its future replacement as well.

Julia Hilton - Leader Hastings Borough Council

The coming year will see detailed plans emerging for both the first stage of the Hastings Castle project and the proposals for greening and improving our town centre. You will have a chance to hear more at the Town Deal Open Day on 21 June at Priory Meadow so put the date in your diary now! This will also be a chance to find out more about the Local Government Reorganisation proposals.

This week is Urban Tree Week and there are events across the town thanks to our indomitable community of volunteers who are passionate about our green spaces. On Saturday 17 May it is the Speckled Wood Open Day in Ore from 11.00 am to 3.00 pm. I was really pleased that the council has been able to transfer Ore Village Green to Ore Community Land Trust and the team at Speckled Wood have already been hard at work opening up the access from Old London Road.

On more good news regarding community input into our parks and green spaces there is a meeting to relaunch the Friends of Alexandra Park at 6.30 pm on 26 June at the Alexandra Park Greenhouse.