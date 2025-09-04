Horsham Society: A Town Council for Horsham – Why is it so important?

This weeks column by John Steele

A pivotal moment has arrived for Horsham’s local services and community character. Momentum is building towards creating a new town council to serve the unparished area of Denne, Forest, and Trafalgar neighbourhoods—stretching from the A24 in the west to St Leonards Forest in the east, and from Chesworth Farm in the south up to Horsham Station in the north.

Earlier this year, Horsham District Council (HDC) ran a consultation on the principle of establishing a town council. More than 75 percent of respondents supported the idea, underlining strong local appetite for closer grassroots representation.

HDC has now launched a second consultation focused on the detailed proposals. Residents should have received a leaflet outlining the suggested ward map, potential services, funding sources, and an online questionnaire to test support for the proposals. The proposed town council would comprise 15 councillors across eight wards, each serving four-year terms with inaugural elections in May 2026. Responses are due by 29 September, ahead of HDC making a final decision in December. It is important therefore that as many people as possible voice their opinion so that HDC is properly informed of the views of those that live and work in the area.

Why is this so urgent? Major changes to local government in Sussex are imminent. In May 2026, voters will elect a regional Mayor overseeing a strategic authority for East and West Sussex, plus Brighton & Hove, wielding funding and powers over housing, transport, skills, economic growth, environment, safety, and health.

Parallel to that, in a separate process, unitary authorities will replace current county, district, and borough councils for everyday services such as social care and waste collection.

West Sussex’s seven districts and boroughs will merge with the County Council into either one pan-county authority or two smaller ones. A final decision on this future structure is not expected until next Spring. While a larger unitary council promises efficiency gains, streamlined services, and clearer accountability, it inevitably distances decision-making from local communities, shrinking Horsham’s influence.

In this new landscape, larger councils—likely still facing budget constraints—may prioritize uniformity over local nuances. That elevates the role of parish and town councils as critical advocates for their communities. A town council can champion Horsham’s distinct identity, safeguarding heritage sites, parks, leisure and cultural venues, and other treasured amenities.

Beyond advocacy, a town council could opt to deliver services currently handled by HDC, especially if the new unitary authority scales back certain offerings. The scope of its responsibilities would rest with locally elected representatives, ensuring decisions reflect Horsham’s specific needs and ambitions.

Horsham Society believes that establishing a town council is more than administrative restructuring - it’s about securing a voice for Horsham now and for generations to come. By responding to the consultation and electing dedicated councillors, residents have a greater chance of ensuring our town retains its character and thrives amid forthcoming regional reforms.

For more information see horshamsociety.org