Horsham Society: Are you well-informed?

Column by Malcolm Willis

Horsham District Council closed the public consultation on its ‘New Vision for Horsham Town Centre’ on April 30th. Their intention is to improve public areas in the town centre, considering the needs of all those who visit. This project focusses on Worthing Road, Bishopric and Carfax.

HDC want to improve the street furniture and facilities. It also intends to create a better environment for pedestrians and cyclists, improving the wayfinding at the same time.

Feedback was requested from residents, businesses and visitors. This has given everyone the opportunity to share their opinion. But, just how many people did actually respond? Figures have yet to be published, but I would expect them to be low. Horsham Society have studied the plans in detail, as I am sure a number of other organisations such as the Neighbourhood Councils have, and responses have been duly submitted.

I doubt whether the vast majority of the intended audience will have read the detailed plans, or bothered to respond. Yet many of these people can be seen to be making negative comments on Social Media. Two of the most prevalent are “what a waste of money” and “fill the potholes instead”. Some followers have correctly pointed out that potholes are the responsibility of WSCC, not HDC. However, the negative comments continue, and clearly many people do not understand where responsibility lies and the difference between types of budgets and allowable expenditure. Neither have they read the consultation papers.

The fact that we have been given the opportunity to comment should be applauded. There are many aspects which I believe will be seen as an improvement, but some of the proposals are very ‘marmite’. You will either like or hate them.

From Horsham Society’s past experience, and particularly when working with Officers of the District Council, our views and comments have been clearly listened to. Discussions have been open, and alternatives considered. When West Walk and Forum Way needed renovation there was a great deal of discussion regarding the appropriate design and materials. The end result was a smart and, most importantly, slip resistant finish. You no longer had to take extra care when walking these routes on wet days.

We should make the most of any opportunity offered to comment on proposals for our town. At the present time those making the final decisions are Horsham based, and understand the place in which we live or work. We have locally elected councillors representing us on local committees. Decisions are made regarding budget expenditure for our area.

However, with the proposed reorganisation under Unitary Authorities, the budget becomes regional. Decisions will be made elsewhere and representation by people who understand Horsham will be minimal. Existing Parish Councils will be the local voice, and hopefully the creation of a Horsham Town Council will ensure that someone local is helping to watch over us.

Only by reading and responding to consultations can we gain a clearer understanding of what is happening.

For more information see www.horshamsociety.org