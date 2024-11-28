Horsham Society: Ingress and egress

Article by Oliver Farley

The Horsham Society exists to protect, comment and promote Horsham and its civic life. It operates a sub-committee dedicated to planning matters which attempts to express informed views on planning applications, to moderate excesses and praise supportable progress.

Objections by the Society have been lodged recently over a plan to further develop Dukes Square, the area behind the Drill Hall in Denne Road. (The application is DC/23/2242 dated November 2023 with deliberations continuing until December this year.) The proposal is to demolish the garages and construct ten new dwellings on the site.

The main burden of the objection is that the whole site has been developed piecemeal and is too congested. The existing buildings include Lavinia House, Mill River Lodge, Observers Court, a music studio, a firing range and parking spaces.

A key issue raised is the narrow entrance to the site from Denne Road. There was once an access to Denne Parade but that has been built upon so the sole entrance to the site is via a narrow passageway lined by the Drill Hall on one side and the boundary wall of the closed graveyard on the other. It is not wide enough for two vehicles to pass and is about twenty metres long.

Could this bottleneck be a hindrance for emergency vehicle access? The dimensions of a standard fire engine are 3.15 metres tall, 2.55 metres wide and 8.0 metres long. The recommended access dimensions are at least 3.7 metres wide (though a gateway may be 3.0 metres) and the carriageway must be able to carry a weight of 14 tonnes. The appliance should be able to reach all parts of a building by no greater distance than 45 metres.

There are other ways of reaching a building, mainly by a HLU or Hose Layer Unit. These vehicles carry up to 4km of hose, in 45metre sections, which can be deployed to reach the distant fire.

Obviously, it’s better if an appliance can get alongside the site of a fire, especially as the ladders can reach up to the 7th floor.

A fire service was made mandatory for all local authorities back in 1938 and there have been at least seven major pieces of legislation over the years. These cover detailed legislation on building construction and adequate organisation of the fire service. Since the Grenfell Tower disaster, there have been new Fire Safety (England) Regulations which bans the employment of combustible materials in buildings, amongst other construction recommendations.

Our local concern is less with the safety of construction, but more with the security and ease of access through this narrow, single lane road leading to the increasingly developed area.

We don’t wish to be alarmist, but is Dukes Square a potential access accident? Emergency vehicles presently need regular access due to the nature of development. Further development will only make this a bigger issue. For more information see www.horshamsociety.org