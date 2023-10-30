How does faith lead us to respond to catastrophe? | Faith Matters
How do you begin to describe the humanitarian catastrophe that is unfolding in Gaza? Even the names can be contentious.
Gaza is an ancient, poor and densely populated, predominantly Muslim, Palestinian city. Israel is an independent nation with its own government and historic claims upon Jerusalem as the Holy City for the Jewish people. Hamas is the Islamic Resistance Movement.
International response understandably focuses on the conflict, the death toll, the allocation of blame and responsibility, the immediate and urgent need for defence, safety and peace.
Meanwhile, the media presents the reality of violence that dehumanises perpetrator and victim alike, inflicting physical, mental and spiritual trauma on survivors, young and old, from which they will never recover.
What are we, who observe this, to do?
First, we have a duty to continue to observe, to be informed, appalled and shocked. We generally recoil from horror and look away, understandably seeking protection from the damaging influence of evil violence.
But social media reminds us of the reality of global connectedness. Like the spread of a virus, the evil of conflict, in any part of the world, contaminates all of us.
Last Friday, Pope Francis called on believers and non-believers to join him in a day of fasting and prayer for world peace.
For believers, prayer is the expression of faith in God, who inspires us to seek the truth and justice that lead to reconciliation and to the gift of peace, the legacy of Jesus Christ, the Son of God.
Fasting is a response to human crisis that all people can undertake. The denial of our most immediate satisfaction in food and drink confronts us intimately. It sharpens the mind and deepens our attention to what is being denied to others: the freedom and peace of mind and body.
Fasting is a hidden act of solidarity with the suffering of those who share our common home, the earth. It costs nothing. But it enriches us in compassion and understanding.
