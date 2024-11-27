In My View - Christmas in the city

By Helen Marshall, CEO and Chair of Chichester BID

Storm Bert may have put a very blustery dampener on the launch of Christmas this year through the cancellation of the Christmas Lights Switch On ceremony – however, as December arrives, activities across the city are now beginning to gain momentum.

Firstly, do take the time to pause and wonder at how much the city comes alive with the Christmas lights illuminated. Our lighting scheme is one of the most widely distributed within a single city – with fabulous displays in The Hornet and St Pancras, throughout all the four main streets and including both Cooper and Crane Street. We’ve got the four corners of the city covered!

Just in time for the beginning of December, why not take in the Christmas Tree Stroll. This stroll offers a delightful and engaging experience for everyone, inviting participants to explore the city centre and marvel at the eleven Christmas Trees throughout the city.

Among these trees will be seven sculptures which have been specially commissioned and designed by local artists and incorporate sustainable and recycling elements. Take your time to experience all these installations. It will be great to see a creative and evolving backdrop to the city through this festive initiative.

The arrival of the Christmas Market this year will be widely anticipated. There will be a special late night shopping evening on Thursday 12th December, featuring a light show, snow machine and wonderful choirs!

And finally, if its family fun you’re after, make a note of Saturday, December 14. The festive family day runs from 11am to 3pm and invites families to enjoy a festive adventure in the city centre with free arts and crafts, storytelling and letter writing to Santa as well as a variety of street entertainment.

You will be spoilt for choice.

Happy Christmas to all!