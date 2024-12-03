James MacCleary MP: Significance of the reading of the Assisted Dying Bill

The past month in Parliament has been hugely significant, not least because of the second reading of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, commonly known as the Assisted Dying Bill, which passed at this stage.

It is one of the great responsibilities, privileges, and challenges of being an MP to vote on matters of such importance. Many constituents have taken the time to share their thoughts and experiences, and I’ve carefully considered every perspective. I believe allowing people to decide to end their own lives to alleviate suffering for themselves and their loved ones should be permitted. While this is an emotional and complex issue, I voted in favour of allowing the Bill to proceed to the committee stage for further scrutiny. This will enable MPs to examine it in detail and debate safeguards. I remain committed to listening to everyone as this process continues, and thank all those who have written to me.

This Bill highlights the need to properly fund palliative care. During my recent visit to St Peter & St James Hospice, I saw the extraordinary care provided to patients and families. Hospices like this are lifelines, yet many face financial crises. Hospice UK reports that 20% of hospices are under threat due to cuts. Nationally, services are being scaled back, forcing more patients to rely on an NHS weakened by years of Conservative underfunding. Proper investment in palliative services is critical to ensuring dignity for everyone at the end of life.

The crisis in social care is equally urgent. East Sussex County Council’s proposal to close the Phoenix Centre in Lewes would devastate the older adults and carers who rely on its respite and community care. I’ve joined local campaigners in fighting to keep it open, urging the council to reconsider.

Locally, it’s disappointing that the government won’t call in the plan to demolish Lewes Bus Station for flats. I wrote to the Deputy Prime Minister, but the decision now rests with the South Downs National Park planning committee.

In Seaford, there’s hope for progress on Talland Parade. I met with Housing Minister Alex Norris, Cllr Carolyn Lambert, and Lewes District Council to push for a compulsory purchase order. Over a decade after planning permission was granted, the site is still a blight. The minister engaged positively, and we will be exploring the option of a compulsory purchase order, where new guidance could lead to a breakthrough. I’ll keep working on this and the various local issues people in Sussex towns and villages care about.