Jess Brown-Fuller MP: Why we need to encourage active travel

Last week was Cycle to School Week and I was thrilled to join Year 6 students from Barton’s Primary School in Bersted for their Bikeability Training.

Our eight-mile bike ride encouraged me to take the pledge to explore somewhere new with my family on our bikes.

We all know that cycling is good for our environment, great for our health and an enjoyable way to spend time outdoors.

In many ways we are incredibly lucky in our constituency as we have among the best weather in the country for year-round cycling and most of our coastal plain area is flat and very conducive to biking for all age groups, young and old.

Jess Brown-Fuller MP on a Police Bicycle

We also have many active cycle groups and several fantastic cycle routes including the Centurion Way, the Salterns Way and the Bill Way among others.

As a result, we have several companies selling, repairing and renting bikes out in our area including Freshtrax and Whizz Bikes, which I visited last week when they demonstrated to me their police bike, a new electric bike which they hope will revolutionise local policing.

But I know that, despite the great opportunities we have here when it comes to cycling, cyclists still get frustrated by issues such as too much traffic and too many potholes on our roads. We need to step up a gear if we are to encourage more cycling, both commuter and recreational, among and between our communities.

That’s why I also sat down last week with the Chief Executive of Transport for the South East to discuss accessibility to sustainable transport across the Chichester Constituency and plans for the future.