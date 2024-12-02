Jess Brown-Fuller: We need a new approach to housing

Last week I spoke with the Minister for Housing and Planning, Matthew Pennycook, about Community Land Trusts and co-operatives and how to make it easier to build the housing communities really need.

Housing affordability is a big issue in our area, but I do not believe that building more and more housing is necessarily the answer to affordability in the Chichester district.

There are too many workarounds in the National Planning Policy Framework allowing large scale developers to fail to deliver at least 30% of affordable and social housing we need to improve affordability. Moreover, we cannot keep building large numbers of homes on low lying agricultural coastal plains, threatening our national food supply and putting peoples’ primary assets, their homes, at risk of future flood damage.

Last week we saw flooded roads around Pagham, Aldwick, East Wittering and Bosham yet again with constituents complaining that housebuilding is adding to the area’s flooding.

Jess Brown-Fuller visiting Westbourne Community Land Trust

Chichester District Council last month won an appeal against a large housing developer who wanted to build 280 homes on a site outside East Wittering which sits on a climate tidal inundation zone and is also Best and Most Versatile Agricultural Land. I hope this will send out a strong message to developers thinking they can cover our low-lying fields with new housing.

But I fear not. Barratt employed two KC’s and several flood risk consultancy firms to try to win the appeal, forcing the council to spend hundreds of thousands of pounds defending their position.

As a Liberal Democrat, I believe that local authorities should have greater powers to build their own homes and hold developers to account, with a greater focus on providing social housing to increase affordability.

We also need to ensure that developments prioritise providing the proper infrastructure that sites need first, not after the completion of construction or after people move in. Local authorities and local communities are best placed to know what developments are needed in their area, not central government or large developers.

One of my aims as your MP is to work with CDC and West Sussex County Council and the government to help resolve housing affordability in my constituency, for our young people, key workers and others who cannot afford to live in this area.

There are better ways to achieve this than building tens of thousands of unaffordable homes on prime agricultural farmland and in areas which will flood within their lifetime.