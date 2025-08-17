Jin at the O2 Arena

At the beginning of August I had two of the most unforgettable nights. Two nights of seeing Kim Seokjin a member of the boyband BTS, being the first Korean soloist, to headline and sell out the O2 arena. The first time in six years, the UK has a member come back to tour.

Two nights of talent, humour, magic and uniqueness. From the moment he stepped out hit the button and said Dojeon! (Korean for challenge) the cheers were astronomical, which only increased during his hits, Running Wild and I’ll Be There.

For the next two hours Jin showed off his stunning vocals, amazing dance moves, owned the stage and interacted with us. We saw him change from an alien costume during Super Tuna to a cowboy during Rope It.

We were challenged, we laughed, we screamed, we cried and even surprised him with our planned events. Holding up our UK hearts Jin banners, to him realising he’s London’s Princess and finally seeing his face light up during his solo song Epiphany, as he looked into the audience and saw thousands of tiny pink lights from our phones, was the most beautiful memory.

Jin with the crowd

Jin didn’t just give us a concert, Jin gave us the happiest, warmest hug. That I’ll remember for the rest of my life.

He is an exceptional, unique artist and I know I’ll never experience a concert like it again.

Thank you Jin for giving London the two most incredible nights. You were exceptional. I can’t wait until you come back and we chant Kim Seokjin, repeatedly like we promised you.

RunSeokjin_Ep.Tour might be over, but we will continue running with you. Always.