John Milne MP: Brighton rocks

This week I write from a Brighton bathed in glorious sunshine. But I’m not on holiday; it’s conference season again.

First up is the Liberal Democrat Autumn Conference, although the beach is so crowded you’d think it was midsummer. Sir Ed Davey of course arrived in the style he set during the election campaign - by jet-ski.

As you’d expect after winning 72 seats, the highest number for a century, the mood here is naturally positive. We had expected this conference would be held in the run-up to an October General Election. But of course, Rishi Sunk went early and the rest is history.

The real business of conference however is in the one-to-one meetings. Having signed their pledge during the campaign, I was pleased to attend a reception held by WASPI women. As many as 3.8 million women born in the 50s have been deprived of a fair pension. Justice is long overdue.

John Milne MP meets WASPI Women at Brighton Conference.

I’ve also met with several groups representing senior citizen issues including Marie Curie and the Alzheimer’s Society. The most urgent issue here is hospice funding. The sudden jump in inflation over the last few years has resulted in increased healthcare worker wages.

That’s only fair – but the NHS hasn’t funded the increase in hospice wages. It’s not possible for institutions such as St Catherine’s to make up the difference by voluntary donations alone. Without immediate NHS support, hospices across the country will be forced to cut capacity or even close – at the very time when need is set to grow.

Probably one of the most impactful speeches of the conference was also about the NHS. Daisy Cooper, deputy leader and long-term sufferer from Crohn’s Disease, described her traumatic experience during a serious relapse 12 years ago when she was told she would never work again.

"As is the case with so many millions of people, the NHS didn't just save my life. The people who make the NHS what it is, gave me my life back."

Now she wonders whether someone suffering the same symptoms today would even get a GP appointment. The government has promised an NHS reorganisation – but the need for extra support is acute and must happen at the same time.