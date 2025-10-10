Just A Minute: family meetings!

This week I will meet my wider family twice, in the Bristol area; first for the joy and celebration of the wedding of a grand nephew to his lovely bride; eagerly awaited for months.

The second, for the funeral of my only brother; grandfather of the groom. Although not unexpected it is always a shock when someone dies, and it makes one think. Just 7 days apart, it brings all the emotions to the surface at once.

Thankfully my brother had a strong faith in God and made it known that “He was certain where he was going”, which was a great comfort to him, his family and friends. But I know many others are anxious, with no sense of certainty. My brother would say, God loves and will forgive each of us if we ask Him. So lets pray and seek to get to know God, now. Trust Him and He will see us through.

Alison Marchant, St. Michael’s Church