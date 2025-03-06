Just a Minute: hope in times of uncertainty

The world is witnessing turbulent times.

The recent tensions between Ukraine and the United States , along with the tragic attack in Mannheim, serve as stark reminders of the fragility of peace. Many are fearful, wondering what the future holds.

Yet, history teaches us that even in the darkest moments, light prevails. As Psalm 46:1 reminds us, "God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble." In times of fear and uncertainty, we must choose faith over despair. Each act of kindness, every prayer, and all efforts to build bridges of understanding contribute to a more hopeful world. Let us not allow fear to dictate our actions, but rather embrace the calling to be bearers of peace, hope, and love.