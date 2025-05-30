Just a Minute: Potholes in the road

After two shredded tyres we’ve become very wary of potholes in the road.

However, it’s not easy to avoid them; eyes should be on the road ahead, and cars in their own lane!

Potholes in the road remind me of potholes in life. There is ‘stuff that happens’ which causes damage to us or stops us in our tracks.

What do we do?

Where do we turn, when those things happen?

Who is the equivalent of the breakdown truck, with the skilful mechanic who can come to our rescue?

Christians believe that the rescuer is God the Son, who lived as a human being, Jesus of Nazareth.

Why not check him out?

Rev Carol Cockcroft, Team Vicar, St Michael's Bexhill.