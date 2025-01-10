Just a Minute: Resolutions
Or are you like me and don’t even bother because you know you won’t even get through January?
We all make promises - some are easy to keep and fulfil, others so much more difficult.
But we make them in good faith.
God, in sending his Son Jesus Christ, made a promise that all who should believe in his message, will know love and peace.
That love and peace in our hearts helps us to live out our loves to the best of our ability.
Sadly, not all the world knows of God’s promise and peace.
Our resolution is to pray that all the world will know the Christian message.
Rev Steph Prosser St Peter’s