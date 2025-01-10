Just a Minute: Resolutions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Midway through January - how many resolutions you made have you kept?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Or are you like me and don’t even bother because you know you won’t even get through January?

We all make promises - some are easy to keep and fulfil, others so much more difficult.

But we make them in good faith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

User (UGC) Submitted

God, in sending his Son Jesus Christ, made a promise that all who should believe in his message, will know love and peace.

That love and peace in our hearts helps us to live out our loves to the best of our ability.

Sadly, not all the world knows of God’s promise and peace.

Our resolution is to pray that all the world will know the Christian message.

Rev Steph Prosser St Peter’s