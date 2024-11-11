Keeping Crawley Town Centre thriving in a challenging retail environment

I was saddened when I heard the announcement that Marks & Spencer will be closing its town centre store, happening later this week - I think we all were.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I had hoped to see one final Christmas in the town centre, which would certainly have been useful for many Crawley residents.

I am, however, heartened that M&S continues to see Crawley as a place worth investing in; I sincerely hope the company can find another suitable location for a new store in future. The staff at our local store provided some of the best in customer service I have ever enjoyed anywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is worth stressing that, despite this setback, retail in the town centre is still relatively robust; Crawley remains the town centre locally with the largest number of visitors, 15 million in 2023. The latest retail survey of the town centre confirms a current vacancy rate of 8.6%, the lowest rate since the end of 2019, and well below the national average. Almost all retail units in Crawley town centre are privately owned and, contrary to popular misconceptions, Crawley Borough Council have no influence over rents charged. We also have no control over the business rates set, which are determined by the national government.

Marks and Spencers announces its departure from Crawley as their business model changes

But we do our best. Working in partnership with stakeholders, this council has secured more than £30 million to invest in the town centre in the coming years. This is in addition to the extensive work that has already gone into large parts of the town centre and is there for all to see.

In the new year, we hope to move ahead with work to transform the part of the town around the railway and bus station and the Martlets and we will refresh the market with a move to the Queensway, next to Queens Square.

We continue to do what we can to encourage investment in retail and footfall in the town centre. Additionally, the new Institute of Technology and Green Construction Skills Hub which is currently being built at Crawley College, supported by us through £4.5m from the Crawley Towns Fund programme, will expand the college’s presence in the town centre and give a further boost to town centre footfall.