Kieran Mullan MP: Assisted Dying – an historical vote

As I write this column, I am preparing for an historical moment in Parliament as the day this column is published (Friday) MPs will be debating and voting on assisted dying. This year, a Private Member’s Bill has been introduced to legalise assisted dying by backbench Labour MP Kim Leadbeater. Private Members Bills are not government-led.

This bill, if passed, would give someone expected to die within six months the right to choose to end their own life with medical help. I know from the size of my postbag that this is a really important issue for my constituents and has impacts for individuals, families and those working in health and palliative care.

The last time a Bill on assisted dying was presented to Parliament was in 2015, before I became an MP. At that time, after a long and passionate debate, MPs voted 330 to 118 against changing the law.

MPs are always expected to have strong opinions on everything and the media often portrays politics as black and white, right and wrong. This is often not true and is particularly the case when it comes to assisted dying. I can understand and sympathise with both those wanting to ease the suffering of the terminally ill and those worried about what this might mean for society as a whole and particularly some vulnerable older people. I have yet to make up my mind on how I will vote.

I am therefore carefully considering all the correspondence I have received from individuals and organisations and whilst I can’t speak to everyone, I am due to hear directly from some of the constituents that have contacted me before I decide how to vote. Whatever the outcome I think it is important we respect the different opinions on this issue as sincerely held. Everyone contacting me about this issue is doing so through a desire to see what they think is right achieved.

Locally, shortly after I submitted my last column, I learnt that Post Office Ltd was considering closing 115 directly-run Post Offices branches as part of a process of transformation. This list includes the Bexhill Post Office in Devonshire Square which provides specialised services that cannot currently be provided at smaller branches. I was immediately concerned about the impact this would have on local residents and businesses and I wanted to ensure that our voice would be heard early in the decision-making process. It’s worrying that the four major high street banks which have now left Bexhill promised their customers that most of their day-to-day banking transactions could be carried out by the Post Office. If the Post Office closes too, what then?

In order to gauge public opinion and to make effective representation to government and Post Office Ltd, I set up a petition ‘Save Bexhill Post Office’ on my website and shared it on social media. The response has been incredible with over 3000 signatories already. People have also written to me to share their strong views and genuine concerns for the town, businesses and our most vulnerable residents. For those who cannot sign online, I’ll be at outside the Post Office at 9am on Saturday 30 November gathering more signatories with the help of your local councillors and the Bexhill Chamber of Commerce. I hope to see you there.