Labour’s tuition fee hike: A shocking betrayal of students and families, says Cllr. Zack Ali
The increase, announced by Labour’s Education Secretary, means students will face an additional £285 per year—despite Labour’s prior promises to freeze or even reduce these fees.
During his leadership campaign, the Labour Prime Minister pledged to end tuition fees altogether. More recently, Labour’s ministers assured the public there were “no plans” to raise fees.
But now, with this announcement, Labour has turned its back on these commitments, making higher education even more costly for young people across the country.
Labour claims this increase is essential to address university funding shortages, but Cllr. Ali argues that such claims ignore the real issues.
“Our young people are already struggling with the rising costs of living,” he said. “Instead of keeping their promise to make education more accessible, Labour has imposed yet another financial burden on students and their families.”
The Labour tuition fee hike, which kicks in from April 2025, will see graduates saddled with even more debt upon entering the workforce. Cllr. Ali warns that Crawley’s families and young people will feel the brunt of this decision.
Commenting on the announcement, Cllr. Zack Ali, Conservative Parliamentary Spokesman for Crawley said: “Labour’s tuition fee hike is a stark reminder of their failure to keep their promises.
"Crawley’s students and families deserve a government that will support their ambitions, not one that saddles them with additional debt. Instead of honouring their pledge to make education more affordable, Labour has added yet another financial burden to our young people, who are already facing record costs of living.
"This is more than a policy failure, which shows once again that Labour cannot be trusted to act in the best interests of hard-working Britons, it will worsen trust between politicians and the public.”