Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council: 'Disappointed' at cancellation of county council elections

Last week, as Leader of the Council, I made objections relating to the Home Office plans to use Esperance House for asylum seekers.

I am pleased that, thanks to lobbying by Eastbourne Borough Council alongside our partners, including East Sussex County Council, Sussex Police, and the MP, the Home Office has decided not to proceed with its proposals for Esperance House.

This is the right decision for our town.

Last week, the government announced that Sussex will be part of the priority devolution programme. This means that a regional mayor will be elected next year, replacing the role of the Police and Crime Commissioner. Additionally, a new unitary authority will be created, replacing both East Sussex County Council and Eastbourne Borough Council within the next three years.

Working with other districts and councils in East Sussex, we called for local elections to proceed as planned. I am disappointed that the government has agreed to the conservative-led county council’s request to cancel this year’s elections.

This new unitary authority will be responsible for delivering a wide range of services but without any commitment to additional funding. I am determined to ensure that the assets and services most important to Eastbourne are protected. We will work closely with East Sussex County Council, other district and borough councils, residents, and businesses to consult on the proposals.

Finally, I am pleased to share an update on the Sovereign Centre. Our first FAQs are now available online, and negotiations with potential new operators, GLL, (operators of over 240 leisure centres across the UK and working in partnership with over 60 local authorities) are progressing well. This means that both the gala pool and training pool will remain open, with the fun pool operating from spring to October. Subject to final agreements, I am delighted to confirm that the fun pool is expected to reopen on April 5—just in time for the Easter holidays.

Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council